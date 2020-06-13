Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

79 Apartments for rent in Redlands, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
West Redlands
27 Units Available
Redlands Lawn and Tennis Club
1400 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA
Studio
$1,410
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
876 sqft
Heritage and Brookside Parks are located within walking distance of your comfortable apartment, which boasts a fully-equipped kitchen and your very own washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mentone
9 Units Available
Del Flora
30598 Independence Blvd., Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in peaceful neighborhood of Redlands near shopping, parks and local public schools. Located between Wabash and Opal Ave. Smoke-free community offers pool, gym, Jacuzzi and tennis court. Apartment features private patio and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Redlands
14 Units Available
Tesoro
106 W Pennsylvania Ave, Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
860 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Redlands
1 Unit Available
1555 Orange Ave #406
1555 Orange Avenue, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1382 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Redlands Townhome with Two Master Suites - Spacious 1,550 sq ft, two story, 2 bed, 2.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
1565 Heidi Ct
1565 Heidi Court, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1293 sqft
Cozy Cul-De-Sac Home Ready for Renters - This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath newly remodeled home is ready for it's next occupants.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Redlands
1 Unit Available
971 W Clifton Ave
971 West Clifton Avenue, Redlands, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1700 sqft
South Redlands Home - 1,700 sq feet 4 bed, 2 bath single story home with laminate flooring throughout, fireplace, family room, stainless steel appliances including range, dishwasher, microwave*and refrigerator*, solar equipped, central heating and

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
1186 E Lugonia Ave #4
1186 East Lugonia Avenue, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
750 sqft
Redlands Condo with Community Pool - Within walking distance to University of Redlands, 750 sq ft, 2 bed, 1 bath upstairs condo with community pool, laminate flooring throughout, granite countertops, central air, range, dishwasher, washer/dryer

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Redlands
1 Unit Available
905 E. Palm Avenue
905 E Palm Avenue, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1412 sqft
3 bed 2 bath Redlands - This property is located close to Redlands university, the property itself has brand new carpet, fresh coats of paint interior, A/C and beautiful rose bushes surrounding the house.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
1326 Clock Ave.
1326 Clock Street, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1463 sqft
Upgraded East Redlands Home - MORE PICTURES COMING SOON. Newly updated living spaces and new kitchen including all new appliances! This 3 Bedroom, 2 bath 1463sqft house is available June 1st.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
1329 Campus Avenue
1329 Campus Avenue, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
BACK & READY TO RENT! Classic Mid-century modern home for lease in Redlands! This home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, living room anchored by a vibrant fire place, kitchen is remodeled with stainless appliances and a breakfast nook

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
South Redlands
1 Unit Available
37 Dale Lane
37 Dale Lane, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1166 sqft
Amazing house in Southern Redlands. Natural and eco-friendly materials were used where ever it possible. Open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms with radiant heated floors and deep bathtub. Fire place in the living room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
South Redlands
1 Unit Available
12901 Puesta Del Sol Street
12901 Puesta Del Sol Street, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2642 sqft
Ideal location in most desirable area of Redland hills. It’s Walking distance to Mariposa Elementary School. Spectacular Views from every room in the house! This lovely single story home features 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms and over 2600 square feet.
Results within 1 mile of Redlands
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northwest Redlands
23 Units Available
The Summit
27431 San Bernardino Ave, San Bernardino County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Summit, your best choice for one, two and three bedroom apartments in Redland, CA. Discover the Inland Empire's ultimate indoor-outdoor lifestyle community adjacent to the Citrus Plaza and Mountain Grove shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
3 Units Available
Somerset Apts.
26454 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,641
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
848 sqft
Minutes from I-10. Residents share access to tennis court, hot tub and spa, pool, playground and fitness center. Apartments include in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
6 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
26232 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
911 sqft
Located along Redlands Blvd and close to I-10. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a tennis court, a pool and a gym.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26143 Newport Avenue
26143 Newport Avenue, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1400 sqft
26143 Newport Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
East Highlands
1 Unit Available
28448 Wild Rose Lane
28448 Wild Rose Ln, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1568 sqft
For more information, please contact MySmartLease at (951) 742-8244! This gorgeous home for rent in east Highland boasts 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
26147 Wallack Place
26147 Wallack Place, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2824 sqft
Sprawling 2824 Square foot single family home in the heart of Loma Linda with 3 Master Bedrooms & 4 bathrooms! One of the bedrooms is downstairs and the other two are upstairs on opposite ends of the house....

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Dunlap Acres
1 Unit Available
31439 Sierra Linda St
31439 Sierra Linda Street, Yucaipa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1220 sqft
Charming Yucaipa Home with NEW Carpet & Paint - 2 bed, 1 bath single story home with NEW carpet and paint, bonus room, range, wall heat, washer/dryer hookups, covered back porch, large fenced backyard and attached 1 car garage. Trash Included.
Results within 5 miles of Redlands
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Curtis
8 Units Available
Ascot Park Apartments
1422 E 9th St, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
740 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1007 sqft
Good location for anyone who likes the great outdoors, just 15 minutes from scenic mountains. Amenities in units include dishwasher, patio/balcony and bathtub. Community offers residents pool, parking and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
San Gorgonio
4 Units Available
Park Heights
2011 Arden Ave, Highland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
920 sqft
Newly renovated apartment complex with pool and gym. Parks and schools are just a few minutes away, with I-215 and San Bernardino airport offering travel options.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
3 Units Available
Sedona Apartment Homes
25106 Fir Ave, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
900 sqft
Luxuriate in recently renovated apartments with fireplaces and sophisticated kitchens. There are plenty of parking options for both residents and guests. Located within walking distance of Sunnymead Park and Cardenas Market.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Rancho Belago Apartments
27625 E Trail Ridge Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments with balconies in complex with gym, pool and media room. Next to Moreno Beach Plaza shopping mall with supermarket, restaurants and other stores.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Tides at Grand Terrace
1699 E Washington St, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
931 sqft
Located just off I-215, so convenient for commuters. Units have laundry, patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher. Luxury pet-friendly community offers residents 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, clubhouse, gym and playground.
City Guide for Redlands, CA

Ten minutes east of San Bernardino sits Redlands, California. A city full of historic Victorian homes, culture (museums, theatre, parades—oh my!), mountainous landscapes and plenty of orange groves.

The beauty of Redlands, aside from the mountains (which you can see on un-smoggy days) is that it is a short drive for many staycations and day trips. Palm Springs is a short drive, if you're looking to spoil (& tan) yourself in the desert, and the proximity to Big Bear can turn your average winter day into a ski trip. Note: it does get cold enough to snow in Redlands, though it usually doesn’t stick, and summers will find you searching for a pool or beach to cool off. It is, after all, located near a desert.

Though its nickname sounds more like an Indiana Jones sequel than a quaint place to live, the “Jewel of the Inland Empire” has 14 local parks and a focus on quality of life. This SoCal gem is waiting for you. Let’s find out where you fit in. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Redlands, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Redlands renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

