79 Apartments for rent in Redlands, CA with balcony
Ten minutes east of San Bernardino sits Redlands, California. A city full of historic Victorian homes, culture (museums, theatre, parades—oh my!), mountainous landscapes and plenty of orange groves.
The beauty of Redlands, aside from the mountains (which you can see on un-smoggy days) is that it is a short drive for many staycations and day trips. Palm Springs is a short drive, if you're looking to spoil (& tan) yourself in the desert, and the proximity to Big Bear can turn your average winter day into a ski trip. Note: it does get cold enough to snow in Redlands, though it usually doesn’t stick, and summers will find you searching for a pool or beach to cool off. It is, after all, located near a desert.
Though its nickname sounds more like an Indiana Jones sequel than a quaint place to live, the “Jewel of the Inland Empire” has 14 local parks and a focus on quality of life. This SoCal gem is waiting for you. Let’s find out where you fit in. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Redlands renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.