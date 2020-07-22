Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

8 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oroville East, CA

8 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oroville East, CA

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
297 Canyon Highlands
297 Canyon Highlands Drive, Oroville East, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
297 Canyon Highlands - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath House with a two-car garage. Tenants pay all utilities Owner pays landscaping. The home is on a septic. $1600 Month/$1900 Security Deposit. No Pets 1-year lease. DRE#01916245 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5916546)

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
5805 Ave Whitsett
5805 V-E Avenue, Oroville East, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
980 sqft
This charming 2 bed, 2 bath condo offers some of the best value in Valley Village at $2,400! In addition to the spacious living room and dining area, this unit offers two walk-in closets for plenty of storage space, and two balconies for outdoor

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
17 Riverview Terrace
17 Riverview Terrace, Oroville East, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
- Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Downstairs is it's own separate loft with a bathroom and it's own entrance. Original hardwood floors with fresh new paint throughout the home. View over looks the fish hatchery. Newly renovated yard.
Results within 1 mile of Oroville East

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4831 Virginia Ave
4831 Virginia Avenue, South Oroville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$950
4831 Virginia Avenue - 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom House with a Bonus Room! $950 a Month/$1,250 Security Deposit Tenant Pays Water and Garbage Owner Pays Sewer 1 Year Lease No Pets! DRE#01916245 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5934295)

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1540 Montgomery St
1540 Montgomery Street, Oroville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1540 Montgomery St Available 08/17/20 1540 Montgomery St - *PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS* 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment-Downstairs. Water & Garbage Paid. Onsite laundry $825 Month/$1000 Security Deposit.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
489 Silver Leaf Dr
489 Silver Leaf Drive, Kelly Ridge, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1325 sqft
489 Silver Leaf Dr - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Mobile Home located in Kelly Ridge HVAC and a swamp cooler for heating/cooling. The owner pays for water, garbage, and sewer. Tenants pay for propane and all other utilities. $1300 Month/$1500 Security Deposit.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2477 Baldwin
2477 Baldwin Avenue, Oroville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2477 Baldwin Available 08/10/20 2477 Baldwin Ave - *PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS* 2 bed 2 bath house with laundry inside, fenced backyard, and new HVAC system $1,350 a month with a $1,500 Security Deposit One Year Lease Tenant pays for
Results within 5 miles of Oroville East

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
864 Pomona Ave
864 Pomona Avenue, Oroville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$850
864 Pomona Ave Available 08/17/20 864 Pomona Avenue - *PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS* 864 Pomona Ave 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom 2-Story Apartment Town House Style $850 a month/ $1,000 Security Deposit Water & Garbage Paid 1-Year Lease No
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Oroville East, CA

2 bedroom apartments in Oroville East are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Oroville East near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Oroville East that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

