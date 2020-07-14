Apartment List
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:19 AM

12 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Eureka, CA

Finding an apartment in Eureka that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Eureka City
2436 17th St.
2436 17th Street, Eureka, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Spacious, pet-friendly home with laundry hookups! - *Please note that the Available on date is an estimate based on the anticipated time it will take for all vendors to complete maintenance and is subject to change without notice.

1 Unit Available
Eureka City
3526 Utah Street
3526 Utah Street, Eureka, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
APPROVED APPLICANT! AVAILABLE TBD Aug - Spacious, pet-friendly home features a partially fenced yard! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign a lease.

1 Unit Available
Eureka City
102 W. Harris St.
102 W Harris St, Eureka, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Pet-friendly, great work at home space, spacious rooms, light & bright mixed use building. - ** Real Property Management provides Application Processing & Resident Placement services for the Owner of this property but does not manage this property.

1 Unit Available
Eureka City
1253 East Avenue
1253 East Avenue, Eureka, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
1253 East Avenue Available 04/14/20 APPROVED APPLICANT! Pet-friendly home with a deck overlooking the greenbelt! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign a lease.

1 Unit Available
Eureka City
2729 A St
2729 A Street, Eureka, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1200 sqft
2729 A St Available 08/06/20 Henderson Center Victorian with large yard, pet friendly - This nicely updated 2 bedroom, one bath home features forced air heat, wood floors, newer kitchen cabinets with granite counters.

1 Unit Available
Eureka City
4405 Fairway Drive
4405 Fairway Drive, Eureka, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
4405 Fairway Drive Available 07/20/20 Spacious pet-friendly home with views of the golf course! - *Please note that the Available on date is an estimate based on the anticipated time it will take for all vendors to complete maintenance and is
1 Unit Available
Eureka City
1836 Circle Dr.
1836 Circle Drive, Myrtletown, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
1836 Circle Dr.

1 Unit Available
Cutten
1511 Erin CT
1511 Erin Court, Cutten, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1750 sqft
1511 Erin CT Available 06/20/20 Excellent Cutten location on quiet lane; 3 /2 house with office/ 2 car garage - Excellent location down quiet lane in Eureka off Campton.
1 Unit Available
South Bay
670 Orchard Street
670 Orchard Avenue, Humboldt Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$750
670 Orchard Street Available 07/15/20 This pet-friendly duplex has laundry hookups! - *Please note that the Available on dates are an estimate and are subject to change without notice. CLICK HERE TO VIEW ALL OUR RENTALS & APPLY: https://www.
1 Unit Available
Mckinleyville
1162 Eucalyptus RD
1162 Eucalyptus Road, McKinleyville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
1162 Eucalyptus RD Available 08/10/20 Well situated, super clean 3/2 in McKinleyville - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is nicely located near Morris Elementary (within 2 blocks) and close to McKinleyville High School. Quiet Street.

1 Unit Available
Mckinleyville
1623 Kristin Way
1623 Kristin Way, McKinleyville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2000 sqft
APPROVED APPLICANT! AVAILABLE TBD August - Huge, beautifully updated pet-friendly home! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign a lease.

1 Unit Available
Pacific
4531 Valley West Blvd
4531 Valley West Boulevard, Arcata, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1010 sqft
$1650 / 3 br - 2 ba Condo North Arcata - Located near Giuntoli Blvd, bus lines, shopping, and Mad River Hospital, about a 5 minute drive to HSU and downtown Arcata.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Eureka, CA

Finding an apartment in Eureka that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

