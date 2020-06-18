6487 Webb Drive

Amenities

Spectacular cabin nestled in the pines on a full acre of land!!! It is like having your own campground in the middle of the forest. The 3-unit beautiful “lodge-style” knotty pine cabin retreat is tucked away in the serene Ponderosa Pines with plenty of room to roam with your 4-legged friends. The main cabin features a huge wrap around front/side deck with plenty of seating to relax and enjoy the amazing picturesque White Mountains!! The acre lot is the perfect setting to spend time in the woods exploring with your family and friends, hanging out around the fire pit, playing horseshoes or badminton...chilling in the hammock or zip-lining on the 2 zip-lines!!!



The cabin is very UNIQUE in that it features a main house, a guest house and a 3rd barn house that accommodates 16 for sleeping in beds!!! The main house features a large family room open concept to dining and kitchen with walks out to both decks. Main house is 2 bedrooms (King Master) and 2nd bedroom (Queen with twin bunk beds) with full bath and laundry room for sleeping for 6. All 4 bedrooms have their own TV with Direct TV including the NFL package for those sports enthusiasts !!



The Guest house cabin few steps from main house sleeps an additional 4 guests with a King bed and twin bunk beds and full bath, sitting area and large screen TV. Perfect for multiple families to have their own sleeping guest quarters.



The 3rd cabin and my favorite is the party barn complete with full family room with wrap around couch, Large screen TV, shuffle board, poker table, bumper pool, dart board, board games and bar area on the lower level. The upstairs features 3 Queen beds for sleeping for additional 6 guests!!



Come escape from the hectic city/work life... slow down and enjoy the clean mountain air and friendly small town atmosphere. Outdoor enthusiasts will be amazed with the over 40 lakes and streams that offer up abundant fishing including bass, trout, pike, walleye, catfish, and crappie. The White Mountains offer four distinct seasons with 70-degree summers, a winter wonderland, and 180 miles of developed hiking trails, remote camping and wildlife, downhill and cross country skiing, ice fishing, snowmobiling, horseback riding, nine golf courses, year round festivals, casino gambling, unique shops, and many restaurants and bars... with 'true mountain' charm and character.



