710 E. Suncrest Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy home in Taylor with fenced backyard - Available Soon:



Home is undergoing a TLC renovation: New Roof, New Heat/AC unit, coming soon, interior paint, new flooring, new window treatments.



No Smoking allowed.



Renters Insurance is required.



A 2% TPT Rental Sales will be added to the Monthly Rent



A One-time Administration/Leasing fee of $150.00.



All adults, over the age of 18, must fill out separate

application; Application fee $25.00/per application.



Application link will not be sent, and applications will not be reviewed or approved until the

home has been viewed. Application Fees are non-refundable.



Viewings can be scheduled by calling our office at

928-536-2110.



All available properties are listed on-line: https://remaxtraditions.appfolio.com/listings



No Pets Allowed



