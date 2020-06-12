All apartments in Taylor
710 E. Suncrest Dr.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

710 E. Suncrest Dr.

710 E Suncrest Ln · (928) 536-2110 ext. 103
Location

710 E Suncrest Ln, Taylor, AZ 85937

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 710 E. Suncrest Dr. · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy home in Taylor with fenced backyard - Available Soon:

Home is undergoing a TLC renovation: New Roof, New Heat/AC unit, coming soon, interior paint, new flooring, new window treatments.

No Smoking allowed.

Renters Insurance is required.

A 2% TPT Rental Sales will be added to the Monthly Rent

A One-time Administration/Leasing fee of $150.00.

All adults, over the age of 18, must fill out separate
application; Application fee $25.00/per application.

Application link will not be sent, and applications will not be reviewed or approved until the
home has been viewed. Application Fees are non-refundable.

Viewings can be scheduled by calling our office at
928-536-2110.

All available properties are listed on-line: https://remaxtraditions.appfolio.com/listings

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2532815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

