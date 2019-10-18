2460 Rogers Rd.

Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Show Low Fools Hollow Cabin - No Smoking allowed. New Carpet recently installed



Cat or small dog allowed, Pre-approved on case by case basis,

by owner. Additional SD required.



A One-time Administration/Leasing fee of $150.00.



All adults, over the age of 18, must fill out separate

application; Application fee/per application.



Applications will not be sent, reviewed or approved until the

home has been viewed and are non-refundable.



Viewings can be scheduled by calling our office at

928-536-2110.



All available properties are listed online.

http://remaxtraditions.appfolio.com/listings



(RLNE3248109)