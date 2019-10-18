All apartments in Show Low
2460 Rogers Rd.
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:10 AM

2460 Rogers Rd.

2460 West Rogers Drive · (928) 536-2110
Location

2460 West Rogers Drive, Show Low, AZ 85901

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2460 Rogers Rd. · Avail. now

$875

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Show Low Fools Hollow Cabin - No Smoking allowed. New Carpet recently installed

Cat or small dog allowed, Pre-approved on case by case basis,
by owner. Additional SD required.

A One-time Administration/Leasing fee of $150.00.

All adults, over the age of 18, must fill out separate
application; Application fee/per application.

Applications will not be sent, reviewed or approved until the
home has been viewed and are non-refundable.

Viewings can be scheduled by calling our office at
928-536-2110.

All available properties are listed online.
http://remaxtraditions.appfolio.com/listings

(RLNE3248109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2460 Rogers Rd. have any available units?
2460 Rogers Rd. has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2460 Rogers Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2460 Rogers Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2460 Rogers Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2460 Rogers Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 2460 Rogers Rd. offer parking?
No, 2460 Rogers Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 2460 Rogers Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2460 Rogers Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2460 Rogers Rd. have a pool?
No, 2460 Rogers Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 2460 Rogers Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2460 Rogers Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2460 Rogers Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2460 Rogers Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2460 Rogers Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2460 Rogers Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
