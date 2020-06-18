All apartments in Pinetop-Lakeside
2013 E Sierra Pine Loop
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

2013 E Sierra Pine Loop

2013 Sierra Pine Loop · (480) 966-2170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2013 Sierra Pine Loop, Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ 85935

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fire pit
range
Property Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
Vacation rental cabin! -Pinetop-Sleeps 14- Pets ok - Lake views-Next to Ski resort - Escape to the White mountains and have the time of your life at this newly remodeled two story cabin in the heart of Pinetop! Featuring 2,100 square feet of living space, 3 bedrooms/3 bathrooms, upstairs loft with children's play area, enough beds to sleep up to 14 guests, and outside deck with views of Pine Lake! Close to popular restaurants, shops, and places for outdoor activities, this dog friendly vacation rental is perfect for multiple families or large groups wanting an unforgettable vacation experience in the mountains!

Upon entering, guests will instantly delight in the cabin's open space concept, rustic knotty pine plank interior walls & ceilings, and mountain themed accents. The cozy family room includes a super comfy sectional sofa, plush bean bag floor chairs and recliners, wood burning stove, large flat screen TV with Direct TV programming, and french doors offering deck access. The fully equipped kitchen comes with updated appliances, necessary cookware, pantry, and a center island dining table that seats 14!

The cabin is perfect for large groups or multiple families as it sleeps 14 comfortably. The downstairs bedroom has a queen bed with full bath just outside the door. The upstairs is amazing with 2 huge separate master bedroom suites with their own TV’s, en suite full baths, vanities and private dressing areas. The 2nd bedroom upstairs features 3 queen beds and the 3rd bedroom has 1 queen with 2 twin beds. The upstairs loft sleeps an additional 2 on futon and is a separate play area for kids with TV, movies and games.

The property is pet friendly so bring your four-legged friends! The cabin is less than a mile to local favorites, Charlie Clark's Restaurant and outside Orchard (with fire pits and live music), Eddie's Country Store (great smoked meats and novelty jams and sauces), the famous Red Devil Pizza and infamous Lions Den. Cabin is less than 3 miles to the famous Hon-Dah Casino, endless antique shopping and 30 minutes to Sunrise Ski Resort.

VRBO link copy & paste- https://www.vrbo.com/9420130ha?adultsCount=14&noDates=true
- for calendar and daily rates

Equal housing opportunity

(RLNE4073632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 E Sierra Pine Loop have any available units?
2013 E Sierra Pine Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ.
What amenities does 2013 E Sierra Pine Loop have?
Some of 2013 E Sierra Pine Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 E Sierra Pine Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2013 E Sierra Pine Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 E Sierra Pine Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 2013 E Sierra Pine Loop is pet friendly.
Does 2013 E Sierra Pine Loop offer parking?
No, 2013 E Sierra Pine Loop does not offer parking.
Does 2013 E Sierra Pine Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2013 E Sierra Pine Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 E Sierra Pine Loop have a pool?
No, 2013 E Sierra Pine Loop does not have a pool.
Does 2013 E Sierra Pine Loop have accessible units?
No, 2013 E Sierra Pine Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 E Sierra Pine Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 2013 E Sierra Pine Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2013 E Sierra Pine Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 2013 E Sierra Pine Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
