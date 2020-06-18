2013 E Sierra Pine Loop

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fire pit range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

Vacation rental cabin! -Pinetop-Sleeps 14- Pets ok - Lake views-Next to Ski resort - Escape to the White mountains and have the time of your life at this newly remodeled two story cabin in the heart of Pinetop! Featuring 2,100 square feet of living space, 3 bedrooms/3 bathrooms, upstairs loft with children's play area, enough beds to sleep up to 14 guests, and outside deck with views of Pine Lake! Close to popular restaurants, shops, and places for outdoor activities, this dog friendly vacation rental is perfect for multiple families or large groups wanting an unforgettable vacation experience in the mountains!



Upon entering, guests will instantly delight in the cabin's open space concept, rustic knotty pine plank interior walls & ceilings, and mountain themed accents. The cozy family room includes a super comfy sectional sofa, plush bean bag floor chairs and recliners, wood burning stove, large flat screen TV with Direct TV programming, and french doors offering deck access. The fully equipped kitchen comes with updated appliances, necessary cookware, pantry, and a center island dining table that seats 14!



The cabin is perfect for large groups or multiple families as it sleeps 14 comfortably. The downstairs bedroom has a queen bed with full bath just outside the door. The upstairs is amazing with 2 huge separate master bedroom suites with their own TV’s, en suite full baths, vanities and private dressing areas. The 2nd bedroom upstairs features 3 queen beds and the 3rd bedroom has 1 queen with 2 twin beds. The upstairs loft sleeps an additional 2 on futon and is a separate play area for kids with TV, movies and games.



The property is pet friendly so bring your four-legged friends! The cabin is less than a mile to local favorites, Charlie Clark's Restaurant and outside Orchard (with fire pits and live music), Eddie's Country Store (great smoked meats and novelty jams and sauces), the famous Red Devil Pizza and infamous Lions Den. Cabin is less than 3 miles to the famous Hon-Dah Casino, endless antique shopping and 30 minutes to Sunrise Ski Resort.



VRBO link copy & paste- https://www.vrbo.com/9420130ha?adultsCount=14&noDates=true

- for calendar and daily rates



Equal housing opportunity



(RLNE4073632)