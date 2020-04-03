6561 CHRISTMAS TREE Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

AS SEEN ON HGTV SEASON 6! Here is your chance to vacation inside this gorgeous cabin that was featured on log cabin living! Welcome home to this gorgeous A Frame Cabin in Pinetop Lakes CC Beauty is nestled in the trees on a beautiful cul-de-sac lot. This home sleeps 12 people. There is a large front and rear deck. This home features new wood floors in the great room, kitchen & dining, granite in kitchen and baths, recently painted inside & out. There is a spacious master suite upstairs. Enjoy your view outside from the floor to ceiling windows and stone Fireplace. There is also an oversized 2 car garage with work bench and storage cabinets. There is 2 smart Tv's in the home, as well as Wifi and cable.