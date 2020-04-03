All apartments in Pinetop Country Club
6561 CHRISTMAS TREE Circle
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

6561 CHRISTMAS TREE Circle

6561 Christmas Tree Circle · (602) 377-6377
Location

6561 Christmas Tree Circle, Pinetop Country Club, AZ 85935

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1718 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
AS SEEN ON HGTV SEASON 6! Here is your chance to vacation inside this gorgeous cabin that was featured on log cabin living! Welcome home to this gorgeous A Frame Cabin in Pinetop Lakes CC Beauty is nestled in the trees on a beautiful cul-de-sac lot. This home sleeps 12 people. There is a large front and rear deck. This home features new wood floors in the great room, kitchen & dining, granite in kitchen and baths, recently painted inside & out. There is a spacious master suite upstairs. Enjoy your view outside from the floor to ceiling windows and stone Fireplace. There is also an oversized 2 car garage with work bench and storage cabinets. There is 2 smart Tv's in the home, as well as Wifi and cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

