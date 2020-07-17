All apartments in Paragould
Find more places like 718 S. 4th St. - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paragould, AR
/
718 S. 4th St. - 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:10 AM

718 S. 4th St. - 2

718 South 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

718 South 4th Street, Paragould, AR 72450

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
furnished
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This duplex is located close to restaurants, shopping and schools. Central gas heat and central air. Electric stove and refrigerator are furnished. Washer/dryer hookups are present. Lawn care is included in the rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Application is required. Non-refundable application fee charged for tenant screening.
Duplex unit with washer and dryer hookups. Tenant pays all utilities. Apply at Dickinson & Associates Real Estate, Inc., 1024 W. Court St., Paragould, AR (870-240-0900).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 S. 4th St. - 2 have any available units?
718 S. 4th St. - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paragould, AR.
What amenities does 718 S. 4th St. - 2 have?
Some of 718 S. 4th St. - 2's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 S. 4th St. - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
718 S. 4th St. - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 S. 4th St. - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 718 S. 4th St. - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paragould.
Does 718 S. 4th St. - 2 offer parking?
No, 718 S. 4th St. - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 718 S. 4th St. - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 S. 4th St. - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 S. 4th St. - 2 have a pool?
No, 718 S. 4th St. - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 718 S. 4th St. - 2 have accessible units?
No, 718 S. 4th St. - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 718 S. 4th St. - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 S. 4th St. - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 718 S. 4th St. - 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 718 S. 4th St. - 2 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jonesboro, AR
Poplar Bluff, MO