718 S. 4th St. - 2

Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning furnished range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

This duplex is located close to restaurants, shopping and schools. Central gas heat and central air. Electric stove and refrigerator are furnished. Washer/dryer hookups are present. Lawn care is included in the rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Application is required. Non-refundable application fee charged for tenant screening.

Duplex unit with washer and dryer hookups. Tenant pays all utilities. Apply at Dickinson & Associates Real Estate, Inc., 1024 W. Court St., Paragould, AR (870-240-0900).