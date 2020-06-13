Apartment List
17 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Jonesboro, AR

Finding an apartment in Jonesboro that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
40 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
6 Willow Creek Ln, Jonesboro, AR
1 Bedroom
$849
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1200 sqft
BBQ pits, picnic areas, a playground and fitness center available to residents of this community. Units feature walk-in closets and wood-grain flooring. Fox Meadow Elementary School and shopping along Stadium Boulevard are nearby.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2814 Stallings Lane
2814 Stallings Lane, Jonesboro, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2000 sqft
2814 Stallings Lane Available 06/30/20 Perfect location for ASU Students - NO HUD - Warm, friendly, inviting in a lovely, established neighborhood ... This is a perfect home for families and roommates alike.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1322 Pardew
1322 Pardew Street, Jonesboro, AR
3 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
Great Location. Close to everything! - MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE. This cozy 3 bed 2 bath home is in a great neighborhood right off Nettleton and behind Red Wolf.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
419 Ridgecrest
419 Ridgecrest Street, Jonesboro, AR
Studio
$1,150
419 Ridgecrest 2 bed 1 bath - This cute two bedroom, one bath home has two living areas,This property is located just off Southwest Drive which makes this a great location. Fenced backyard with outside storage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3304 Parkwood
3304 Parkwood Road, Jonesboro, AR
3 Bedrooms
$875
1500 sqft
Big Corner Lot in Mid-Town Jonesboro - This spacious brick home is located in a thriving neighborhood near Turtle Creek Mall and Five Guys Burgers. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1 big yard. It's in the Nettleton School District.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2017 Sandbrook
2017 Sandbrook Drive, Jonesboro, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1404 sqft
3bed/2bath House near Fox Meadow Elementary - Call today to see this very clean and beautiful home. This 3bed/2bath home is located outside of the bypass, close to Fox Meadow Elementary. The yard is very well manicured and landscaped.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1816 Greenwood
1816 Greenwood Street, Jonesboro, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1284 sqft
Rustic Ranch House - This rustic ranch style house is waiting for YOU to call it "home." This attractive house boasts an open kitchen large enough for everyone to pitch in on dinner and a living room spacious enough for everyone to gather afterwards.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3824 Remington Drive
3824 Remington Dr, Jonesboro, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1476 sqft
3824 Remington Drive Available 06/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view in person on June 15th! You don't want to miss out on this cute four bedroom, two bath home in Jonesboro! This home has a

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2610 Oakbrook
2610 Oakbrook Drive, Jonesboro, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2610 Oakbrook - 2610 Oakbrook is a wonderful 3 bed 1.5 bath, Located centrally in Jonesboro, close to all shops, restaurants and local activities. This house is perfect for a family. $1200 rent $1000 deposit, pet welcome with deposit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1812 Rosemond
1812 Rosemond Avenue, Jonesboro, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1480 sqft
Great House in a Great Neighborhood! - This spacious 3 bedroom home boasts a really nice backyard, covered patio, & storm cellar. PET FRIENDLY! Large & small. It doesn't matter, we welcome all. Check us out at www.onqproperties.com! (RLNE5769463)

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
2212 Thorn Street, Jonesboro, AR, USA
2212 Thorn St, Jonesboro, AR
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
www.cmuinvestments.com All utilities paid (electricity, water, basic & expanded cable and high speed internet access from Suddenlink), security cameras viewable from inside the unit, all appliances including washer and dryer.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2505 Judes Ct
2505 Judes Ct, Jonesboro, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1355 sqft
Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - This cute home offers a functional floor plan with three bedrooms and two bathrooms! It has all the modern upgrades and a neutral color pallet making decorating easy! Are you a pet parent? We are a pet friendly

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4817 Thistle Way
4817 Thistle Way, Jonesboro, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1650 sqft
4817 Thistle Way Available 06/01/20 Very Nice home on Thistleway in Valley View schools - This home is currently occupied and WILL NOT be available for showings until June 1, 2020.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3532 Western Gales Dr
3532 Western Gales Drive, Jonesboro, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1621 sqft
Western Gales - Property Id: 226264 Nice all brick home located in the desirable Sage Meadows Subdivision. Three bedroom, two bath home with neutral colors. Kitchen has large pantry and solid surface countertops.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1904 Murray Creek
1904 Murray Creek Drive, Jonesboro, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Newly remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home near Hilltop - Newly remodeled, 2 story, 3 bedroom 2 bath home near NEA Baptist Hospital, great location with shops, restaurants and ASU close by. Ready for move-in. Washer and dryer optional.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3709 Churchill Drive
3709 Churchhill Dr, Craighead County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1243 sqft
3709 Churchill Drive Available 07/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 15th! Come check out this cute home in Jonesboro before it is gone! This home offers three bedrooms and two baths

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3816 Churchill Drive
3816 Churchhill Dr, Craighead County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1243 sqft
Newer Three Bedroom Two Bath Rental Home In Quiet Jonesboro Community - Enjoy this beautiful newer 1243 sq ft home featuring a nice size kitchen and open floor plan perfect for entertaining.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Jonesboro, AR

Finding an apartment in Jonesboro that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

