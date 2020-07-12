Apartment List
/
WV
/
westover
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

43 Apartments for rent in Westover, WV with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Westover apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Westover
143 Holland Avenue
143 Holland Avenue, Westover, WV
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
8 Bedrooms
Ask
Great rental for professional! In the heart of Westover, close to downtown and interstate. Wrap around front porch, back yard and off street parking for at least 3 cars. 1 year lease, No Pets. See Agent's remarks.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Westover
12 Columbus Avenue
12 Columbus Street, Westover, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
7 Bedrooms
Ask
3 to 4 bedroom home for lease in Westover. 3 bedrooms, possible 4th with family room with fireplace, ample parking with off street space and attached garage. Newer side porch and paint. Potential renters must fill out rental application form Assoc.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westover
3 Sycamore Street
3 Sycamore Street, Westover, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedroom House with Large Garage in Westover - Available Now - This 3 bedroom house with 1 1/2 baths and garage is located in Westover a few miles from the interstate.

1 of 12

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
Westover
15 Garrison Street
15 Garrison Street, Westover, WV
2 Bedrooms
$700
15 Garrison Street Available 08/03/20 2 Bedroom duplex in Westover - Available 08/03/2020 - This newly remodeled 2 bedroom duplex apartment is located in Westover. The apartment has a porch, W/D hook-up, laminate wood flooring, carpet, and parking.
Results within 1 mile of Westover

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Morgantown
1117 University Avenue
1117 University Avenue, Morgantown, WV
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with gorgeous hardwood floors and granite countertops close to shopping, restaurants and close proximity to the heart of downtown Morgantown.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
326 Beverly Avenue
326 Beverly Avenue, Morgantown, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location! THREE bedroom, 1 bath apartment, with 2 dedicated off street parking spaces. Perfect Sunnyside location convenient to WVU downtown campus, Hospitals, etc. Spacious living room and kitchen and offers deck space.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
First Ward
388 Dorsey Avenue
388 Dorsey Avenue, Morgantown, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,280
388 Dorsey Avenue Available 08/03/20 - 4 Bedroom/4 Bathroom house in the Hopecrest/South Park area of Morgantown. Available Aug 3rd. Fenced in backyard, 2 car off-street parking. Tenant pays all utilities and garbage.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Morgantown
802 Price Street
802 Price Street, Morgantown, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House - Downtown - Available Now! - This 4 Bedroom/ 2 bathroom house is located in downtown Morgantown. The house features large deck with views over looking downtown, washer and dryer, dishwasher, and disposal.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Morgantown
721 Wells Street
721 Wells Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
Downtown Campus- 3 Bedroom House- Available NOW! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House is located in the prime of Morgantown. Within walking distance to campus, High Street, and the Mountainlair.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Morgantown
787 Willey Street
787 North Willey Street, Morgantown, WV
5 Bedrooms
$2,375
House - 5 Bedroom - Downtown - Available NOW! - This 5 bedroom, 1.5 house is located in the prime of downtown Morgantown, within walking distance to the downtown campus and High Street.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Morgantown
783 Willey Street
783 North Willey Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2100 sqft
3 Bed/1.5 Bath House--Walking Distance to Downtown Campus - Available NOW! - This 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home is and sits conveniently within walking distance to the downtown WVU campus, downtown shopping, and public transportation.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
465 Grove Street
465 Grove Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1216 sqft
House in Wiles Hills - Available NOW! - This 3 bedroom house is located in the Wiles Hill area of Morgantown. The main level contains a kitchen, living room, dining room, and entry way.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Woodburn
716 Snider Street
716 Snider Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
Downtown - 3 Bedroom House - Available NOW! - This 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom house located in downtown Morgantown within walking distance to campus.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Woodburn
765 Garrison Avenue
765 Garrison Avenue, Morgantown, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House - Downtown - Available NOW! - This 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House is located in downtown Morgantown blocks.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
384 Gilmore Street
384 Gilmore Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
This immaculate 3+ bedroom home, located in Suncrest is close to everything! Includes a large eat in Kitchen, Formal Dining area with bay window and French doors, Large living room, Sun room, Den, Large master suite with corner Jacuzzi tub,
Results within 5 miles of Westover
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Suncrest
West Run Morgantown
500 Koehler Dr, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$550
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$375
1059 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$355
1226 sqft
West Run is an off-campus student housing apartment community located near WVU in Morgantown, WV.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1341 Canyon Road
1341 Canyon Rd, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/03/2020! Lease these New Luxury Townhomes with an ideal location off of Canyon Road. Only about 3.5 miles to hospitals, Mylan, and less than 3 miles to I¬68.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Brookhaven
102 Brookdale Drive
102 Brookdale Drive, Brookhaven, WV
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
Enjoy spacious living just minutes from everything, 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, Cherry Hardwood in the Kitchen/Nook, Foyer and Dining Room, 20'x25' Garage, large deck. Available October 1, 2020.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
204 Stonegate Circle
204 Stone Gate Circuit, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
2 bed/2.5 bath Townhouse in Morgantown - Across from stadium - Available NOW !! - 2 bed/2.5 bath townhouse in Morgantown located right across the street from Milan Puskar Stadium and the hospitals.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
1010 Elkins Drive
1010 Elkins Drive, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1260 sqft
2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse near Med Center -Available 7/1/2020 - This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with a 1-car garage located near the hospitals and the Evansdale campus.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
1456 Bergamont St
1456 Bergamont Street, Monongalia County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1640 sqft
3 Bed/3.5 Bath Townhouse in North Hills Area, Available NOW - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5820834)

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Star City
465-19 Crawford Avenue
465 Crawford Ave, Star City, WV
1 Bedroom
$800
1 Bedroom Townhouse in Star City - Available NOW! - This 1 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bath townhome is located in the Star City area.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
1236 VAN VOORHIS Road
1236 Van Voorhis Road, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Excellent location with wonderful view. Within walking distance of Evansdale Campus, Hospitals, NIOSH, Football Stadium, Health Science Center and PRT. Unit features new floors and has been freshly painted. Includes appliances. Pets conditional.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Mileground
436 Riley Street
436 Riley Street, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated and well-maintained house located between Evansdale and Downtown campuses. Large back deck as well as a fenced in back yard. Pets considered.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Westover, WV

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Westover apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Westover 2 BedroomsWestover 3 BedroomsWestover Apartments with Balcony
Westover Apartments with GarageWestover Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWestover Apartments with Parking
Westover Dog Friendly ApartmentsWestover Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PAMorgantown, WVSouth Park Township, PAUpper St. Clair, PAJefferson Hills, PA
Canonsburg, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PAWest Mifflin, PAMcKeesport, PA
Buckhannon, WVBrentwood, PAGlassport, PACheat Lake, WVUniontown, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University