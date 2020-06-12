/
3 bedroom apartments
55 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westover, WV
Westover
3 Sycamore Street
3 Sycamore Street, Westover, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedroom House with Large Garage in Westover - Available Now - This 3 bedroom house with 1 1/2 baths and garage is located in Westover a few miles from the interstate.
Westover
40 Ohio Ave
40 Ohio Avenue, Westover, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1430 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 40 Ohio Ave in Westover. View photos, descriptions and more!
Westover
12 Columbus Avenue
12 Columbus Street, Westover, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 to 4 bedroom home for lease in Westover. 3 bedrooms, possible 4th with family room with fireplace, ample parking with off street space and attached garage. Newer side porch and paint. Potential renters must fill out rental application form Assoc.
Westover
143 Holland Avenue
143 Holland Avenue, Westover, WV
Great rental for professional! In the heart of Westover, close to downtown and interstate. Wrap around front porch, back yard and off street parking for at least 3 cars. 1 year lease, No Pets. See Agent's remarks.
Results within 1 mile of Westover
First Ward
388 Dorsey Avenue
388 Dorsey Avenue, Morgantown, WV
388 Dorsey Avenue Available 08/03/20 - 4 Bedroom/4 Bathroom house in the Hopecrest/South Park area of Morgantown. Available Aug 3rd. Fenced in backyard, 2 car off-street parking. Tenant pays all utilities and garbage.
Downtown Morgantown
721 Wells Street
721 Wells Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
Downtown Campus- 3 Bedroom House- Available NOW! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House is located in the prime of Morgantown. Within walking distance to campus, High Street, and the Mountainlair.
Downtown Morgantown
787 Willey Street
787 North Willey Street, Morgantown, WV
House - 5 Bedroom - Downtown - Available NOW! - This 5 bedroom, 1.5 house is located in the prime of downtown Morgantown, within walking distance to the downtown campus and High Street.
Woodburn
716 Snider Street
716 Snider Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
Downtown - 3 Bedroom House - Available NOW! - This 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom house located in downtown Morgantown within walking distance to campus.
Woodburn
765 Garrison Avenue
765 Garrison Avenue, Morgantown, WV
4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House - Downtown - Available NOW! - This 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House is located in downtown Morgantown blocks.
Downtown Morgantown
802 Price Street
802 Price Street, Morgantown, WV
4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House - Downtown - Available Now! - This 4 Bedroom/ 2 bathroom house is located in downtown Morgantown. The house features large deck with views over looking downtown, washer and dryer, dishwasher, and disposal.
South Park
245 Kingwood - Apt. B
245 Kingwood Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2400 sqft
247 Kingwood - What a great place. Super large bedrooms and Closets two and half bathrooms. Central Air, washer and dryer. Located in cool section of South Park. (RLNE2674848)
South Park
204-206 Wilson Ave
204 Wilson Ave, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex in South Park - Available NOW! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex is located in the South Park area of Morgantown, directly across the street from Morgantown High.
Sunnyside
340 Grant Avenue
340 Grant Avenue, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
Sunny Side - 3 Bedroom House - Available Now - This 3 bedroom house is located 3 blocks away from the downtown WVU campus. The property has a back porch with yard area where you enter into the property into spacious kitchen.
Suncrest
465 Grove Street
465 Grove Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1216 sqft
House in Wiles Hills - Available NOW! - This 3 bedroom house is located in the Wiles Hill area of Morgantown. The main level contains a kitchen, living room, dining room, and entry way.
Suncrest
132 Lorentz Ave
132 Lorentz Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Wiles Hill - 3 bedroom House - Available NOW! - This 3 bedroom house is conveniently located between the downtown campus and the med center. The home has a full unfinished basement. Tenant pays all utilities and garbage. Washer and dryer on site.
First Ward
709 Elysian Ave
709 Elysian Avenue, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 709 Elysian Ave in Morgantown. View photos, descriptions and more!
South Park
352 Maple Ave
352 Maple Avenue, Morgantown, WV
Four bedroom, two bath home in Morgantown with hardwood floors and fenced in back yard.
Suncrest
1253 Cambridge Avenue
1253 Cambridge Avenue, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath. In-law suite all in the heart of Suncrest. Totally remodeled w/hardwood floors and mature landscaped yard. Pets are conditional.
Sunnyside
326 Beverly Avenue
326 Beverly Avenue, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
Convenient location! THREE bedroom, 1 bath apartment, with 2 dedicated off street parking spaces. Perfect Sunnyside location convenient to WVU downtown campus, Hospitals, etc. Spacious living room and kitchen and offers deck space.
South Park
225 Green Street
225 Green Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Traditional South Park home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, with newer wood floors and central air. Convenient to downtown Morgantown and WVU campus. Available June 1st.
Results within 5 miles of Westover
Suncrest
West Run Morgantown
500 Koehler Dr, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$399
1059 sqft
West Run is an off-campus student housing apartment community located near WVU in Morgantown, WV.
Suncrest
171 Winwood Drive
171 Windwood Drive, Monongalia County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Contemporary Townhome with SS appliances, HW floors throughout main floor living area. Master BR on main floor with Master Bath and large closets. Bonus room on second floor provides additional space for an office, workout area or playroom.
Mileground
428 Vangilder st
428 Van Gilder Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom house w 2.5 bathrooms - Property Id: 296034 3 bedroom house with 2.5 bathrooms. Off street parking as well as back yard. Close to downtown WVU and Ruby Memorial Hospital. No utilities are included but lawn care is.
Suncrest
3406 COLLINS FERRY RD 3 BR/2 BA
3406 Collins Ferry Rd, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Unit 3 BR/2 BA Available 07/16/20 Collins Ferry Court - Property Id: 177203 Spacious (~1100 sq. ft.) 3 BR, 2 bath unit available at Collins Ferry Court. Monthly rent is $1175 for a 12-month lease.