3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM
9 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Huntington, WV
Guyandotte
215 37th St A
215 37th Street, Huntington, WV
3 Bedrooms
$639
$639 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 309532 215 37th St Huntington WV 25702 1200 sq feet.
1324 5th Ave 2
1324 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV
3 Bedrooms
$795
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 MARSHALL University Area - Property Id: 235312 Three bedroom apartment two blocks from MARSHALL University. Free Off street parking. Landlord pays water, sewer and garbage collection. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Enslow Park
1325 Mallory Court
1325 Mallory Court, Huntington, WV
Newly Remodeled Home Close to Ritter Park - Newly remodeled three bedroom could be four bedroom home with two full baths. Large family room in completed basement. Laundry room and garage.
Fairfield
1422 Charleston Ave
1422 Charleston Avenue, Huntington, WV
Available 08/01/20 Spacious house near MU Pharmacy School - Property Id: 232828 Spacious house near MU Pharmacy School and Forensic Science School. New kitchen and hardwood floors and washer and dryer included. Central heat and newer windows.
Enslow Park
1429 Stewart Avenue
1429 Stewart Avenue, Huntington, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2116 sqft
Fully Updated Home Near Cabell Huntington Hospital - Fully updated three bedroom one and half bath home close to Cabell Huntington Hospital. Home features fully equipped stainless steel kitchen with new cabinets and large island.
Fairfield
919 13th St Apt 1
919 13th Street, Huntington, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
919 13th Street Apt. 1 - Property Id: 234678 Nice 3-bedroom apt. for rent near Ritter Park. Small walk-in closet in one bedroom. All appliances are stainless. Dishwasher. Glass flat top range. Double door Refrigerator w/ ice and water dispenser.
Southside
1123 12th St
1123 12th Street, Huntington, WV
1123 12th Street - Property Id: 308681 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/308681 Property Id 308681 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5887544)
1429 3rd Ave 11
1429 3rd Avenue, Huntington, WV
3 Bedrooms
$600
3BR $600 Marshall Campus 1 block away - Property Id: 293728 3BR $600 tenant pays electric/water, $600 deposit, washer/dryer in apartment, off street parking, 1 Block from Marshall Campus, sorry no pets, no smoking 304-529-6264 Apply at TurboTenant:
Results within 5 miles of Huntington
4014 5th Street Road
4014 Fifth Street Road, Wayne County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Three Bedroom One Bath Ranch Style Home In Huntington - A must see beautiful three bedroom one bath ranch style home in Huntington. Home features multiple updates and sits on a quiet lot. Non smoking.. No Pets. Application required $30.00.