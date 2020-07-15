/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:16 PM
16 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Huntington, WV
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside
1024 8th Street 2
1024 8th Street, Huntington, WV
2 Bedrooms
$895
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 LaSalle Apartments - Property Id: 76015 Huge two bedroom apartment with bonus room that can be used as a third bedroom.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
411 Hal Greer Blvd
411 Hal Greer Boulevard, Huntington, WV
2 Bedrooms
$495
2BR $495 on MU campus - Property Id: 272140 2BR $495, on MU campus, tenant pays electric/water, off street parking, laundry, 304-529-6264 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1530 3rd Ave Apt 1
1530 3rd Avenue, Huntington, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1530 3rd Avenue Apt. 1 - Property Id: 236648 This super high-end unit is a rare find near Marshall Campus and is a great value.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside
1121 9th st - 4
1121 9th Street, Huntington, WV
2 Bedrooms
$675
800 sqft
You will absolutely not find an apartment this nice in this area for less.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Highlawn
2520 1st ave - 1
2520 1st Avenue, Huntington, WV
2 Bedrooms
$800
1700 sqft
Large 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with lots of living space. Off street parking available. Pictures coming soon!
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Highlawn
2489 1st avenue - 109 A
2489 1st Avenue, Huntington, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1334 sqft
Wexford Condos - Large two bedroom, one bathroom unit. Kitchen and bathroom include beautiful ceramic tile flooring. Washer and dryer is included in the unit. Fully equipped kitchen includes a dishwasher and garbage disposal.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairfield
1017 20th st - 3
1017 20th Street, Huntington, WV
2 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
Two bedroom, one bathroom apartment. Tenant pays electric, gas, water, sewer. 4 plex located on the corner of 20th street and 10th avenue. All 4 units have been completely renovated in the the last 5 years.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
West Huntington
1050 1/2 Madison Avenue - 1/2
1050 1/2 Madison Ave, Huntington, WV
2 Bedrooms
$575
600 sqft
2 Bedroom/ 1 bath upstairs apartment, includes refrigerator and stove. $575 includes water, sewer and garbage.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairfield
2016 11th avenue - 2
2016 11th Avenue, Huntington, WV
2 Bedrooms
$600
1400 sqft
My website is palaceproperties.managebuiliding.com My website is palaceproperties.managebuilding.com
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
West Huntington
439 10th St West
439 West 10th Street, Huntington, WV
2 Bedrooms
$700
Remodeled House 439 10th St West 2 Bedroom 1Ba $700 - Recently Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Central Heat No Application Fee Offering 2 bedroom 1ba House located in West Huntington at prices you are not likely to find elsewhere.
Results within 1 mile of Huntington
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Chesapeake
70 township road 1118 - 13
70 Township Road 1118, Lawrence County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
Two bedroom townhouse located in Chesapeake, OH. Right on the river! They where constructed in 1975 and completely remolded in 2011 Tenant pays electric and water only.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
8 Circle Dr 1
8 Circle Dr, Cabell County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$485
2BR $485 Country Setting - Property Id: 320163 2BR $485 tenant pays electric/water, $450 deposit, quiet country setting close to town and I-64, carport, W/D hookup, sorry no pets, no smoking Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
4860 Spring Road
4860 Spring Road, Cabell County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$650
1240 sqft
Two Bedroom One Bath Huntington Home - Two Bedroom Home in Huntington. Home features wood floors throughout with washer and dryer hooks, updated kitchen and bathroom and is close to all amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Huntington
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Barboursville
825 Nash Street Apartment #2
825 Nash Street, Barboursville, WV
2 Bedrooms
$600
825 Nash Street - Nash Street Apartments Apartment #2 Available 07/31/20 2 Bedroom Barboursville Townhome - Two bedroom one bath townhome in the city of Barboursville. Clean and neat townhome has assigned parking and is close to all amenities.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Barboursville
600 Huddleston Avenue - 6
600 Huddleston Avenue, Barboursville, WV
2 Bedrooms
$845
850 sqft
These townhouses were completely remodeled in early 2020. They feature 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The kitchens feature granite countertops, new refrigerators, new microwaves, and new stoves/ovens.
1 of 6
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Pea Ridge
6361 East Pea Ridge Road
6361 E Pea Ridge Rd, Pea Ridge, WV
2 Bedrooms
$575
940 sqft
East Pea Ridge Townhouse - Property Id: 71684 2 br., town house style apt.