2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 AM
13 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Charleston, WV
Victorian Arms
1500 Bridge Road, Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$625
1050 sqft
Spacious two-bedroom apartment in South Hills - Property Id: 294719 City living in a private, neighborhood setting Overlooking downtown Charleston from the top of Bridge Road Conveniently located minutes from downtown Within walking distance of
West Side
517 Roane Street
517 Roane Street, Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$700
994 sqft
Two Bedroom One Bath Old English Style Home - Two bedroom one bath Old English style home on the historical west side of Charleston. Home features wood floors throughout, claw foot tub, and fenced in yard. Application Fee of $30.00 required.
818 Orchard Street
818 Orchard Street, Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$700
- (RLNE5472200)
West Side
625 Grant Street
625 Grant Street, Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$550
800 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 bath Charleston home with fenced in yard. Home is close to all amenities.
Downtown Charleston
1314 Elmwood Drive
1314 Elmwood Avenue, Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Move In Ready Townhouse Only Blocks Away From Power Park, Clay Center And CAMC. Open Kitchen, Private Deck
595 South Ruffner Road - B Downstairs
595 South Ruffner Road, Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Very nice ground floor apartment
East End
301 Chesapeake Avenue
301 Chesapeake Avenue, Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$750
575 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 600; Parking: ; Monthly rent: $750.00; IMRID24195
Roxalana Hills Apartments
700 Roxalana Hills Dr, Dunbar, WV
2 Bedrooms
$869
916 sqft
Designed for those who live an active lifestyle, this community is rich in fitness amenities. Units are available furnished or unfurnished, with features such as garbage disposals, central air conditioning, and private patios or balconies.
1312 Moore Avenue Apartment B
1312 Moore Avenue, Dunbar, WV
2 Bedrooms
$550
1300 sqft
Dunbar Two Bedroom Townhome - Two Bedroom One Bath Townhome close to transit, restaurants, entertainment, and quick interstate access. Home features wood flooring throughout. Large bedrooms and kitchen area.
4322 Blackwell Street
4322 Blackwell Street, South Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath home on a corner lot with spacious living room, appliance filled kitchen and basement for plenty of storage. Home offers new carpet, beautiful back deck and carport. Visit www.wvrentals.biz to apply online.
2613 Bard Avenue
2613 Bard Avenue, St. Albans, WV
2 Bedrooms
$550
Two Bedroom Duplex in St. Albans - Two Bedroom Duplex in St. Albans. Home features wood floors in kitchen and living room, equipped spacious kitchen, and two spacious bedrooms. Pets are considered with a fee. Non smoking unit (RLNE3769789)
16 Rolling Meadows - 16
16 James Drive, Pinch, WV
2 Bedrooms
$695
1000 sqft
Pinch -2 br/1 bath remodeled town home, back deck, central air and heat, kitchen appliances included, all nice size bedrooms. $695
2411 Shaver Avenue
2411 Shaver Avenue, East Bank, WV
2 Bedrooms
$550
600 sqft
FOR RENT: 2 bed 1 bath apartment. Ground floor $550 month trash services included. Off street parking. Kanawha County HUD approved. Located 130 Elm St, Apt 2, East Bank, WV. Walking distance to stores, PO and park.