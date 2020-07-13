All apartments in Beckley
Find more places like
Pikeview Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beckley, WV
/
Pikeview Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:16 PM

Pikeview Apartments

315 Pikeview Dr · (304) 244-0747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

315 Pikeview Dr, Beckley, WV 25801

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 315 Pikeview Drive · Avail. now

$899

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 315 Pikeview Drive · Avail. now

$939

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 315 Pikeview Drive · Avail. now

$1,879

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 315 Pikeview Drive · Avail. now

$1,049

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 315 Pikeview Drive · Avail. now

$1,059

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 315 Pikeview Drive · Avail. now

$2,134

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1080 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pikeview Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
car wash area
coffee bar
community garden
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
playground
volleyball court
Pikeview Manor is situated in a wooded residential neighborhood in the prestigious Maxwell Hills area. Our property is convenient to I-64 and Route 19, downtown Beckley, and the area’s major employers, colleges and shopping including Raleigh General Hospital, Beckley App. Regional Hospital, WVU Tech Beckley, and Crossroads Mall.

We offer varied lease lengths and furnished or unfurnished apartment homes. Signature, Contemporary, and Classic finish options are available in our unfurnished apartments. In any of our apartment homes you can expect spacious room sizes, sound conditioning, microwave, flat -top electric range, a frost-free refrigerator, dishwasher, and many have an in-unit washer/dryer.

Our fully furnished apartment options are perfect for short-term stays and attractively appointed with conveniences designed to meet the needs of busy professionals. In these upscale furnished units, we provide all utilities, cable TV and WiFi, hotel quality furniture, bed and bath linens, kitchen supplies, small appliances such as a coffee maker, and much more. Our management team specializes in relocation and our job is to make your stay carefree.

Our community features a 24-hour fitness center with cardio and strength equipment, basketball and tennis courts, picnic areas, and a complimentary car cleaning center. Meet neighbors and friends in our beautiful community room where we host frequent events. Wine & paint parties and catered dinners are some examples. During the Summer months, you’ll enjoy our private swimming pool with children’s wading pool and WIFI access. We are a pet friendly community and your four-legged friends will love exploring our 15-acre property.

**Actual rent prices vary based on lease length and finish options**

Love where you live, rent at Pikeview today!

(RLNE3655258)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom); $350 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Dogs have to be smaller than 15" from paw to shoulder; allowed on certain floors
Storage Details: Additional outside storage on patio/balcony
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Pikeview Apartments have any available units?
Pikeview Apartments has 6 units available starting at $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Pikeview Apartments have?
Some of Pikeview Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pikeview Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Pikeview Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pikeview Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Pikeview Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Pikeview Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Pikeview Apartments offers parking.
Does Pikeview Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pikeview Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pikeview Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Pikeview Apartments has a pool.
Does Pikeview Apartments have accessible units?
No, Pikeview Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Pikeview Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pikeview Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Pikeview Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Pikeview Apartments has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dunbar, WVSouth Charleston, WVCharleston, WV