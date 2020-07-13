Pikeview Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym pool internet access tennis court parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car wash area coffee bar community garden e-payments guest parking hot tub online portal playground volleyball court

Pikeview Manor is situated in a wooded residential neighborhood in the prestigious Maxwell Hills area. Our property is convenient to I-64 and Route 19, downtown Beckley, and the area’s major employers, colleges and shopping including Raleigh General Hospital, Beckley App. Regional Hospital, WVU Tech Beckley, and Crossroads Mall.



We offer varied lease lengths and furnished or unfurnished apartment homes. Signature, Contemporary, and Classic finish options are available in our unfurnished apartments. In any of our apartment homes you can expect spacious room sizes, sound conditioning, microwave, flat -top electric range, a frost-free refrigerator, dishwasher, and many have an in-unit washer/dryer.



Our fully furnished apartment options are perfect for short-term stays and attractively appointed with conveniences designed to meet the needs of busy professionals. In these upscale furnished units, we provide all utilities, cable TV and WiFi, hotel quality furniture, bed and bath linens, kitchen supplies, small appliances such as a coffee maker, and much more. Our management team specializes in relocation and our job is to make your stay carefree.



Our community features a 24-hour fitness center with cardio and strength equipment, basketball and tennis courts, picnic areas, and a complimentary car cleaning center. Meet neighbors and friends in our beautiful community room where we host frequent events. Wine & paint parties and catered dinners are some examples. During the Summer months, you’ll enjoy our private swimming pool with children’s wading pool and WIFI access. We are a pet friendly community and your four-legged friends will love exploring our 15-acre property.



**Actual rent prices vary based on lease length and finish options**



