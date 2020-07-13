Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:14 AM

8 Apartments for rent in Beckley, WV with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Beckley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
Pikeview Apartments
315 Pikeview Dr, Beckley, WV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$899
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1080 sqft
Contemporary units with sound control construction and exceptional closet space. 24/7 emergency maintenance. Enjoy a car cleaning center, tennis court and community center on site. Right by I-64. Near Cranberry Creek Shopping Center.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
111 MAIN STREET
111 Main Street, Beckley, WV
Studio
$1,200
4885 sqft
Reception Area with Conference room and 4 other office spaces. His and Her Bathrooms. Tons of Storage in Back with 2 separate storage areas. Uptown close to court house banks etc. Off Street Parking.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
133 East Main Street - A
133 E Main St, Beckley, WV
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
This totally refurbished apartment has great downtown location being beside the YMCA and a very short walk to WVU Tech campus. Rent includes water, sewage, garbage, parking, internet and 24/7 security system camera access.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2401 SOUTH KANAWHA STREET
2401 South Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV
Studio
$1,452
980 sqft
This office is located in the Beckley Medical Arts Building. Located right off the interstate and across from Black Knight Country Club. Tons of parking and in a great location. 5 offices with waiting room and reception area.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
1900 South Fayette Street
1900 South Fayette Street, Beckley, WV
Studio
$985
7200 sqft
Large tall warehouse building 60' X 120' X 40' high no heat, no concrete, no plumbing has electricity and lights. large garage doors on each end. easy access on one door from street.
Results within 1 mile of Beckley

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
200 GEORGE STREET
200 George Street, Raleigh County, WV
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
Office space in a very nice building with entrance/exit from front and back of property. Has Reception area that is very open with windows etc.
Results within 5 miles of Beckley

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
127 BLUE ANGEL LANE
127 Blue Angel Lane, Raleigh County, WV
Studio
$2,500
6000 sqft
Located in Industrial Park and close to Interstate and Airport. Very large warehouse 6000 Square feet with three separate garage doors and additional lot behind building. Would also be great for gymnastics, gym, storage etc.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
266 Forest Road
266 Forest Road, Beaver, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2518 sqft
"Coming Available Soon" 266 Forest Road in Daniels! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath, brick ranch with 2 car garage. Over 2,500sq. ft. of living space, plus a 1 bedroom, 1 bath tiny home on the property as well! Includes a 575sq. ft.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Beckley, WV

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Beckley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

