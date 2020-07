Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

112 E 4th St Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Single family home! - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has a second floor laundry room,

Walk-in closet with one of the bedrooms, Two full bathrooms (1 on each level)

It also has a very Large pantry off kitchen,Three season porch and Two-plus car garage!

There is a Main floor bedroom.

1,500 Sq Feet

This home is close to Prairie River and Lions Park!

Pets are allowed with a monthly pet fee.



No Utilities Included



(RLNE5723191)