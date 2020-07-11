Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:28 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Chippewa Falls, WI with parking

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
20212 62nd Ave
20212 62nd Ave, Chippewa Falls, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
20212 62nd Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautiful New 3+BR/2ba Twin Home in Private Setting Near Lake Wissota - Bonus Flex Room! - Located just up the road from Lake Wissota, this brand new twinhome features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and open floor plan,
Results within 10 miles of Chippewa Falls

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
6264 Aspen Meadow Ct
6264 Aspen Meadow Ct, Eau Claire, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1900 sqft
6264 Aspen Meadow Ct Available 09/01/20 New Construction 3BR/2ba Twinhome on Eau Claire's West Side - Beautiful new twin home in Eau Claire's newest development, Aspen Meadows.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
4994 Waylon St
4994 Waylon St, Eau Claire, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2314 sqft
4994 Waylon St Available 08/01/20 Newer Construction: 3+BR/2ba Twin Home in Camden Place, Loaded with Amenities! - Beautiful twin home in Eau Claire's newest development, Camden Place, available July 1st.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
East Hill
1819 Lyndale Ave
1819 Lyndale Avenue, Eau Claire, WI
2 Bedrooms
$825
1021 sqft
1819 Lyndale Ave Available 09/01/20 East Hill 2 Bdrm House - Great Location on Eau Claire's East Hill 2 Bedroom House with large private backyard and 2 Car Garage No Pets Allowed (RLNE5867255)

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
7388 Lakeview Drive
7388 Lakeview Drive, Eau Claire County, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1248 sqft
7388 Lakeview Drive Available 09/15/20 Beautiful River Home with Hot Tub and private dock! - Beautiful Home on the Eau Claire River Open updated kitchen and dining room, Directly on the river just up from Lake Altoona.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
East Hill
1628 Fairway St
1628 Fairway Street, Eau Claire, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1184 sqft
This beautifully updated 2 Bed, 2 Bath fully furnished home by the river is becoming available on SEPTEMBER 1st, 2020.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
866 Daisy Lane
866 Daisy Ln, Eau Claire, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1900 sqft
866 Daisy Lane Available 08/01/20 New Construction: 3+BR/2ba Twin Home in Camden Place, Loaded with Amenities! - Beautiful new twin home in Eau Claire's newest development, Camden Place, available August 1st, possibly sooner.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1506 Nicholas Dr
1506 Nicholas Drive, Eau Claire, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1856 sqft
1506 Nicholas Dr Available 07/01/20 HOUSE on Eau Claire's WEST SIDE - Available July-4 BR House with Garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5772061)

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Randall Park
834 Chippewa St
834 Chippewa Street, Eau Claire, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
834 Chippewa St Available 06/01/20 June 1st - UWEC-Area - 4BR House w/ Garage, Screen Porch, Washer/Dryer & More! $1360/mo ($340/person) - Located off Water Street and the UWEC lower campus, this 4BR/1ba home has two bedrooms on the main level and

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
East Hill
711 South Dewey Street
711 South Dewey Street, Eau Claire, WI
7 Bedrooms
$1,750
1876 sqft
711 S. Dewey St Seven-bedroom house just blocks away from Water St, Owen Park, downtown Eau Claire, and UWEC campus! Available for rent June 1st, 2020! Rent per room: $250.00 Security Deposit: $1,750.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
807 Briar Lane
807 Briar Lane, Altoona, WI
2 Bedrooms
$725
807 Briar Lane Available 10/02/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom In Altoona WI - Address: 807 Briar Lane Altoona, WI 54720 Spacious 2 Bedroom Unit Located In Altoona Rent: $725.00 Security Deposit: $725.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Chippewa Falls, WI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chippewa Falls apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

