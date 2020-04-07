All apartments in Chippewa Falls
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:04 AM

20212 62nd Ave

20212 62nd Ave · (715) 225-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20212 62nd Ave, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 20212 62nd Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
new construction
20212 62nd Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautiful New 3+BR/2ba Twin Home in Private Setting Near Lake Wissota - Bonus Flex Room! - Located just up the road from Lake Wissota, this brand new twinhome features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinets. The flooring, 3-panel doors, and Craftsman trim are upgraded to provide a sleek and modern look. The home also offers over 2,000 square feet of living space and a generous yard.

They also feature an attached 2-car garage, deck/patio, first floor laundry hookups, ceiling fans, central air, and high efficiency gas furnace. The builder has also included a "bonus" room on the lower level - perfect for an office or home gym!

Pets are not allowed in this unit. One year lease required. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including lawn care and snow removal. Applicants must have positive rental history and excellent credit.

**Photos and video are from a similar unit with a very similar floor plan**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5112666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20212 62nd Ave have any available units?
20212 62nd Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20212 62nd Ave have?
Some of 20212 62nd Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20212 62nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
20212 62nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20212 62nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 20212 62nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 20212 62nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 20212 62nd Ave does offer parking.
Does 20212 62nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20212 62nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20212 62nd Ave have a pool?
No, 20212 62nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 20212 62nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 20212 62nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 20212 62nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20212 62nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 20212 62nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20212 62nd Ave has units with air conditioning.
