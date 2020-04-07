Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking garage new construction

20212 62nd Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautiful New 3+BR/2ba Twin Home in Private Setting Near Lake Wissota - Bonus Flex Room! - Located just up the road from Lake Wissota, this brand new twinhome features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinets. The flooring, 3-panel doors, and Craftsman trim are upgraded to provide a sleek and modern look. The home also offers over 2,000 square feet of living space and a generous yard.



They also feature an attached 2-car garage, deck/patio, first floor laundry hookups, ceiling fans, central air, and high efficiency gas furnace. The builder has also included a "bonus" room on the lower level - perfect for an office or home gym!



Pets are not allowed in this unit. One year lease required. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including lawn care and snow removal. Applicants must have positive rental history and excellent credit.



**Photos and video are from a similar unit with a very similar floor plan**



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5112666)