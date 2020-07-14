All apartments in Spokane
Rosewood Club Apartments

401 E Magnesium Rd · (252) 509-0288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 E Magnesium Rd, Spokane, WA 99208
Nevada - Lidgerwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 23 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 069 · Avail. Aug 1

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 054 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 129 · Avail. Aug 7

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rosewood Club Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
WELCOME TO ROSEWOOD CLUB APARTMENTS. Come see for yourself how affordable our apartments are, experience true balanced living at Rosewood Club Apartments. This community is in the perfect location close to public transportation, grocery and restaurants. Residents can enjoy a refreshing outdoor pool, basketball/pickle ball courts, and a fitness center all in a park like setting. Your home at Rosewood Club is guaranteed to be your best living experience, at the best value. Income Requirements: Gross Income must be 3 times the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: starts at $350
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee; Monthly Utilities: 1x1 $12, 1x1 with W/D $15 and 2x1 $18
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rosewood Club Apartments have any available units?
Rosewood Club Apartments has 3 units available starting at $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does Rosewood Club Apartments have?
Some of Rosewood Club Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rosewood Club Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Rosewood Club Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rosewood Club Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Rosewood Club Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Rosewood Club Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Rosewood Club Apartments offers parking.
Does Rosewood Club Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rosewood Club Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rosewood Club Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Rosewood Club Apartments has a pool.
Does Rosewood Club Apartments have accessible units?
No, Rosewood Club Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Rosewood Club Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rosewood Club Apartments has units with dishwashers.
