Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub oven range Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court courtyard gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

WELCOME TO ROSEWOOD CLUB APARTMENTS. Come see for yourself how affordable our apartments are, experience true balanced living at Rosewood Club Apartments. This community is in the perfect location close to public transportation, grocery and restaurants. Residents can enjoy a refreshing outdoor pool, basketball/pickle ball courts, and a fitness center all in a park like setting. Your home at Rosewood Club is guaranteed to be your best living experience, at the best value. Income Requirements: Gross Income must be 3 times the rent.