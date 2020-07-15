All apartments in Richland
Find more places like
The Lofts at Innovation Center.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richland, WA
/
The Lofts at Innovation Center
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

The Lofts at Innovation Center

2895 Pauling Ave · (509) 978-6207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richland
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2895 Pauling Ave, Richland, WA 99354

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit BUILDING C-334 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Unit BUILDING A-214 · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

Unit BUILDING B-218 · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit BUILDING C-343 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 957 sqft

Unit BUILDING D-148 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 957 sqft

Unit BUILDING C-240 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 957 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lofts at Innovation Center.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
clubhouse
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $345
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions, 35lbs
Cats
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Balcony Storage Closet, Storage Unit: $40

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Lofts at Innovation Center have any available units?
The Lofts at Innovation Center has 10 units available starting at $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Lofts at Innovation Center have?
Some of The Lofts at Innovation Center's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lofts at Innovation Center currently offering any rent specials?
The Lofts at Innovation Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Lofts at Innovation Center pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lofts at Innovation Center is pet friendly.
Does The Lofts at Innovation Center offer parking?
Yes, The Lofts at Innovation Center offers parking.
Does The Lofts at Innovation Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Lofts at Innovation Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lofts at Innovation Center have a pool?
Yes, The Lofts at Innovation Center has a pool.
Does The Lofts at Innovation Center have accessible units?
Yes, The Lofts at Innovation Center has accessible units.
Does The Lofts at Innovation Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lofts at Innovation Center has units with dishwashers.
Does The Lofts at Innovation Center have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Lofts at Innovation Center has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Cedar North
1621 George Washington Way
Richland, WA 99354
Jadwin Stevens
1851 Jadwin Avenue
Richland, WA 99354
Washington Square I
2455 George Washington Way
Richland, WA 99354
Evergreen Ridge
1775 Columbia Park Trl
Richland, WA 99352
Badger Mountain Ranch
451 Westcliffe Boulevard
Richland, WA 99352
Maple Ridge
69 Jadwin Ave
Richland, WA 99352
Regency Park
3003 Queensgate Dr
Richland, WA 99352
Arborpointe
302 Greentree Ct
Richland, WA 99352

Similar Pages

Richland 1 BedroomsRichland 2 BedroomsRichland Apartments with BalconyRichland Apartments with GymRichland Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kennewick, WAPasco, WAMoses Lake, WAHermiston, ORWest Richland, WAPendleton, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbia Basin College