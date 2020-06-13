/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM
46 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Richland, WA
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Cedar North
1621 George Washington Way, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1115 sqft
Cedar North has spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes. Our community offers friendly, professional staff, a refreshing seasonal pool and modern laundry facilities in each building.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Arborpointe
302 Greentree Ct, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
Arborpointe offers spacious one-, two-, and three bedroom apartment homes with a wide range of amenities including an outdoor pool, cardio workout room, and a beautiful lounge area. Our location and plush landscaping is park-like.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:47pm
8 Units Available
Bellavista
2100 Bellerive Dr, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bellavista in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Badger Mountain Ranch
451 Westcliffe Boulevard, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1310 sqft
Nestled in a great South Richland neighborhood, Badger Mountain Ranch offers brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
9 Units Available
Washington Square I
2455 George Washington Way, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1471 sqft
At Washington Square I in Richland, you've discovered your new home. These apartments are located in Richland on George Washington Way in the 99354 area. Come by to check out the apartment floorplan options.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Maple Ridge
69 Jadwin Ave, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1128 sqft
Maple Ridge Apartments for rent in Richland, Washington, pet friendly offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Our community amenities include a fitness studio, two laundry facilities, two pools, and two sport courts.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3143 Willow Pointe Dr.
3143 Willow Pointe Drive, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1836 sqft
3143 Willow Pointe Dr.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
222 Douglas Av
222 Douglass Ave, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1600 sqft
222 Douglas Av Available 06/15/20 Fully Remodeled and Updated Duplex in Richland - The original B house has had a full blown make over. Upon entry you have a large living room with a large picture window and a bead board wall.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
519 Clermont Dr.
519 Clermont Drive, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2575 sqft
519 Clermont Dr. Available 07/06/20 Amazing South Richland Rental - Not available to see until early July. Large home in South Richland with great views! This house is over 2500 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an office.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2261 Veneto Street
2261 Veneto St, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1414 sqft
2261 Veneto Street Available 06/15/20 2261 Veneto *Brand New Build Located in Horn Rapids* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2941 Woodland Ln
2941 Woodland Pl, Richland, WA
Great South Richland Location - This large newer Hayden home will be ready for move in the beginning of June. It features a main floor with the great room, office or formal living space, powder room, dining and kitchen.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1506 Desert Springs Ave
1506 Desert Springs Avenue, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1862 sqft
1506 Desert Springs Ave - Built 2001, single story home, 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, dining room, family room w/ propane fireplace, eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, glass cook top stove, microwave, and dishwasher, central air / heat, 2 car garage w/
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1458 Chardonnay Drive
1458 Chardonnay Road, Richland, WA
Spacious Stucco home in South Richland. Soaring ceilings in large living area. Main level master and den. Upstairs 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Kitchen has large bar with tile floor, stainless appliances and granite counters.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
2473 Bramasole Dr.
2473 Bramasole Drive, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1900 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car oversized garage, 1900 sqft. townhome. In the beautiful Horn Rapids golf community. Full access to community amenities included in tenancy.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
2419 Bramasole Dr.
2419 Bramasole Drive, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1570 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car garage,1570 sqft townhome. In the beautiful Horn Rapids golf community. Full access to community amenities included in tenancy.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
1410 Williams Blvd
1410 Williams Boulevard, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
Available for Rent is one side of this Duplex in the Heart of Richland. With almost 1500 sqft and a huge backyard your family will love. Inside you will find that it is STUNNING! Wide open living area and dining room.
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1119 Long Ave.
1119 Long Avenue, Richland, WA
Highly Renovated Richland Duplex with 4 bedrooms - Click "watch video" in the Tour section below for a video tour of the inside! 4 bed, 2 bath duplex in Richland.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
311 Barth Ave.
311 Barth Avenue, Richland, WA
311 Barth Ave. - UNDER CONSTRUCTION. Great location with a park a few houses down. 4 bedroom, 2 bath with updated Kitchen, detached garage and nice low maintenance yard with plenty of room for the kids to play.
Results within 1 mile of Richland
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2414 Rd. 88
2414 North Road 88, West Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1428 sqft
2414 Rd 88 - 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with finished basement, living room has a wood fireplace. Kitchen has refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Laundry room has washer and dryer for convenience only.
Results within 5 miles of Richland
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
1 Unit Available
Kamden Court & Terrace
30 North Sheppard Place, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$999
1077 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kamden Court & Terrace in Kennewick. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Lakeside
5100 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1173 sqft
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ Lakeside Apartments offer a relaxing lifestyle in the heart of Kennewick.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:30pm
11 Units Available
The Crossings at Chapel Hill
6626 Chapel Hill Blvd, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1432 sqft
Our welcoming community features stylish and sophisticated one, two, and three bedroom floorplans located close to premiere neighborhood shopping and entertainment. The staff welcomes you to homes that are by far the largest in the area.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Ridge
3887 W 7th Ave, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1262 sqft
Welcome to Sunset Ridge Apartments – a brand new apartment community located in Central Kennewick, offering 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath apartments built with you in mind.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Island Estates
1 Unit Available
7708 Bonilla Drive
7708 Bonilla Drive, Pasco, WA
ALL NEW interior paint and flooring! Plank floor throughout downstairs. Home features 4 bedroom and 2.5 baths and 3 car garage. Yard is fenced with timed ugs and large patio.
Similar Pages
Richland 1 BedroomsRichland 2 BedroomsRichland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRichland 3 BedroomsRichland Apartments with Balcony
Richland Apartments with GarageRichland Apartments with GymRichland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRichland Apartments with Parking