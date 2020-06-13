/
accessible apartments
43 Accessible Apartments for rent in Issaquah, WA
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Issaquah
22 Units Available
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1501 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes a business center, basketball court, and hot tub. Run errands at Lake Sammamish Center. Easy access to I-90. Near Lake Sammamish State Park.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Squak Mountain
6 Units Available
Wildwood Apartments
660 Wildwood Blvd SW, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1200 sqft
Welcome to Wildwood Apartment Homes! Please call for updated pricing.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Gilman
3 Units Available
Vale Apartments
955 7th Avenue Northwest, Issaquah, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1139 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vale Apartments in Issaquah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Issaquah
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Northeast Bellevue
34 Units Available
Hyde Square
2030 155th Place NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,685
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,838
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1044 sqft
High-rise living with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and the Empire State Building. Rooftop terrace, oversized windows, balconies, and self-controlled heating and A/C. On-site superintendent.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Factoria
7 Units Available
The Row Townhomes
4249 129th Pl SE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,286
1300 sqft
Nearby schools: Newport High, Tyee Middle School, Puesta Del Sol Elementary, Newport Children's School, St. Madeleine Sophie School. Close to King County Dirt Trail, Marketplace at Factoria, Sunset Ravine Greenbelt, I-405. Amenities include vaulted ceilings, remodeled kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodridge
1 Unit Available
Sequoia Grove Apartments
13001 SE 28th Pl, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community just minutes away from the creek and area parks. Located in a quiet area. Each home features oversized closets, updated appliances and lots of storage. Near Factoria Shopping Center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
SAMM Apartments
22845 SE 1st Pl, Sammamish, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, just minutes from Soaring Eagle Regional Park. Community offers rooftop deck, parlor with billiards and fitness center. Apartments feature multiple closets, keyless entry, and washer and dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Issaquah
Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
Downtown Bellvue
28 Units Available
Alley111
11011 NE 9th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,794
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,742
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,618
940 sqft
Alley111 offers a fresh and modern functionality to city living. View the stunning city skyline against the backdrop of the rugged Cascade Mountains, while relaxing in our furnished common areas.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Redmond
14 Units Available
Triangle
16450 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,808
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,764
1174 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! A sophisticated, stylish downtown Redmond apartment community offering best-in-class amenities and sleek, boutique hotel-inspired interiors.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Renton
1 Unit Available
95 Burnett
95 Burnett Avenue South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,716
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in beautiful Renton, Washington 95 Burnett Apartments is an intimate community with a charming atmosphere. The Cedar River affords many outdoor recreational activities and the 405 is within minutes from our community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sunset
14 Units Available
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,599
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1002 sqft
Close to Renton Technical College, Windsor Hills Park, Highlands Elementary, I-405, Renton Highlands Library, Saar's Marketplace, Kiwanis Park, Renton Transit Center, Renton's Coulon Beach. Amenities include pet park, yoga studio, pet-friendly, community outdoor deck, short-term lease, highly walkable.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Bellvue
22 Units Available
The Meyden
10333 Main St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,632
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,978
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,535
1099 sqft
Modern homes with quartz counters, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a resident lounge, gourmet barbecue stations and a media room. Close to Wildwood Park and Bellevue Square Mall. Close to I-405.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Bellvue
9 Units Available
Excalibur
123 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,337
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,721
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,804
821 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with convenient 3-level parking garage, cardio center, and beautiful courtyard. Conveniently located with easy access to I-405. Large walk-in closets, energy-efficient forced air heating, and fireplaces in select units.
Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Altitude Apartments
1620 Benson Road South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1088 sqft
Convenient commuter location just south of I-405 in Renton. Beautiful quartz countertops, full size washer/dryers in each unit and amazing mountain and lake views in certain apartments. Pet friendly with a dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
28 Units Available
Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
815 sqft
Providing 1- and 2- bedroom floor plans, this community provides a large selection of amenities, including a central location, lush landscaping and well-designed apartments with large living spaces.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
Northwest Bellevue
16 Units Available
The Regent at Bellevue Way
10600 NE 29th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community can easily get to Bovee Park and Yarrow Bay from this property. Community features include garage parking, sauna, EV charging stations, and short-term leases. Apartments have walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Willows-Rose Hill
27 Units Available
Bell Marymoor Park
6335 180th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,596
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,584
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1041 sqft
How does FREE RENT sound?Live up to 6 weeks free. Mention this coupon to our leasing specialists and apply the same day. Ask for more details! Offer valid on select apartments for new applicants with approved credit. Subject to availability.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Redmond
64 Units Available
Blackbird
7601 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,460
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,727
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
889 sqft
Spread your wings at Blackbird, where elegant design meets optimal location amid the natural beauty of Downtown Redmond. Blackbird is a brand new, boutique apartment community in the heart of Redmond that brings elements from the outdoors in.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northwest Bellevue
8 Units Available
12 Central Square
10290 NE 12th St, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,593
1200 sqft
Located in the downtown area. Luxury, resort-style community with stunning views. Pool, whirlpool spas, community room, and fitness room. Cat-friendly. Controlled access. Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and access walls.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Redmond
26 Units Available
Station House
16550 NE 79th St., Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,692
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,458
900 sqft
Welcome to Station House, Redmond’s newest apartment community! Feel at home with upscale amenities including a state of the art fitness center, private courtyard with fire pits and grilling station, a high-end community lounge with a full
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Windsor Apartments
4415 NE 5th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1141 sqft
Units feature modern style, plenty of natural light, new carpet, and a convenient location in the Renton Highlands neighborhood. Residents also enjoy updated kitchens and several floor plan options.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Downtown Bellvue
20 Units Available
Park 88
88 102nd Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1128 sqft
Units are luxurious with breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. Community offers fitness center, arcade and rooftop deck. Commuters will appreciate proximity to I-90, 520 and 405.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
4 Units Available
Valley Springs Apartments
15300 SE 155th Pl, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1196 sqft
Ideally located for easy access to Highway 169. Luxury apartments featuring maple wood kitchen cabinets and Roman tubs in a community with a playground and courtyard. Residents enjoy easy access to Cedar River trails.
Last updated June 12 at 09:38am
4 Units Available
Avaya at Town Center
10436 SE Carr Rd, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,526
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,092
1307 sqft
Avaya at Town Center wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
