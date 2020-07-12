All apartments in Abingdon
301 Valley St
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:51 AM

301 Valley St

301 Valley Street Northwest · (276) 451-6050
Location

301 Valley Street Northwest, Abingdon, VA 24210

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3101 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Traditional two story home with lots of natural light. Located in the heart of downtown Abingdon, this home has been renovated yet still holds historic charm! Many original features, including two oak staircases, beautiful hard wood, oversized windows and built-ins remain. Updates include a gourmet, chef's kitchen and spacious master suite with sitting area and exceptional tiled, walk-in shower. New HVAC. No smokers or smoking on property. One year lease with current credit and background checks to be paid for by prospective tenant. No pets! No utilities paid. Renters or Renter's Agent to confirm all information. This property is also for sale - see MLS 62719

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Valley St have any available units?
301 Valley St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 301 Valley St have?
Some of 301 Valley St's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Valley St currently offering any rent specials?
301 Valley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Valley St pet-friendly?
No, 301 Valley St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Abingdon.
Does 301 Valley St offer parking?
No, 301 Valley St does not offer parking.
Does 301 Valley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Valley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Valley St have a pool?
No, 301 Valley St does not have a pool.
Does 301 Valley St have accessible units?
No, 301 Valley St does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Valley St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Valley St has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Valley St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 301 Valley St has units with air conditioning.
