301 Valley St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Traditional two story home with lots of natural light. Located in the heart of downtown Abingdon, this home has been renovated yet still holds historic charm! Many original features, including two oak staircases, beautiful hard wood, oversized windows and built-ins remain. Updates include a gourmet, chef's kitchen and spacious master suite with sitting area and exceptional tiled, walk-in shower. New HVAC. No smokers or smoking on property. One year lease with current credit and background checks to be paid for by prospective tenant. No pets! No utilities paid. Renters or Renter's Agent to confirm all information. This property is also for sale - see MLS 62719