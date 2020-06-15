3307 Magdalena St Apt 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

MOVE IN DEPOSIT ONLY!!!!

3307 Magdalena Mission TX

This new units are on the back curve off Mile 2 between Inspiration and Moorefield. Love the spacious units and brand new appliances, fans, AC and more!



Save tons of money with this low rent for brand new 3 bed!!!!

Brand new units 3 bedroom 2 bath! Built in 2018 all tile floors, washer and dryer connections, plus beautiful and spacious kitchen and social area.



Love this location off Mile 2 between Inspiration and Moorefield, North of Pecan (495)



Each unit has 2 reserved parking spaces.



Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups



Enjoy location in Mission close to Expressway 83, shopping centers and much more!

RENT NOW RGV

956-627-5529/ 956-627-5506



TEXT: 956-432-9507 / 956-342-1023

Bring your Texas ID, Proof of Income last 30 days of 3X the rent amount to qualify, have not previous Evictions or Criminal Record (Felonies) and fill out Application.



*Prices and availability subject to change, photos and floor plan for illustration purposes only, material will be updated when units are finished. Call the office for special promotions and prices.



