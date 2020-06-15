All apartments in West Sharyland
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3307 Magdalena St Apt 4

3307 Magdalena St · (955) 627-5506
Location

3307 Magdalena St, West Sharyland, TX 78573
West Sharyland

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Brand New 3/2 Modern, LED Lights, Washer & Dryer Connections · Avail. now

$775

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
MOVE IN DEPOSIT ONLY!!!!
3307 Magdalena Mission TX
This new units are on the back curve off Mile 2 between Inspiration and Moorefield. Love the spacious units and brand new appliances, fans, AC and more!

Save tons of money with this low rent for brand new 3 bed!!!!
Brand new units 3 bedroom 2 bath! Built in 2018 all tile floors, washer and dryer connections, plus beautiful and spacious kitchen and social area.

Love this location off Mile 2 between Inspiration and Moorefield, North of Pecan (495)

Each unit has 2 reserved parking spaces.

Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups

Enjoy location in Mission close to Expressway 83, shopping centers and much more!
RENT NOW RGV
956-627-5529/ 956-627-5506

TEXT: 956-432-9507 / 956-342-1023
Bring your Texas ID, Proof of Income last 30 days of 3X the rent amount to qualify, have not previous Evictions or Criminal Record (Felonies) and fill out Application.

*Prices and availability subject to change, photos and floor plan for illustration purposes only, material will be updated when units are finished. Call the office for special promotions and prices.

(RLNE3935188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

