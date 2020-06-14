72 Apartments for rent in Webster, TX with hardwood floors
What started out as a stopping point for pioneer travelers in Texas turned into an out-of-this-world experience. The town of Webster sits just three miles from the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center, which explains the city motto: "You Can See Outer Space from Here!"
Webster, TX, is best known as the halfway point between Houston and Galveston, but there is more to this proud little town than just motels. Webster lies in the backyard of the place all astronauts call home -- as in "Houston, bring us home." At just under seven square miles, the city of Webster still manages to give potential renters fine dining options, lots of shopping opportunities, and access to some major attractions. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Webster renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.