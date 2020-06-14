Apartment List
/
TX
/
webster
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM

72 Apartments for rent in Webster, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Webster renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Webster
13 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston)
900 Henderson Ave, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$843
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
936 sqft
broken link. It appears that this apartment community is no longer listed on the website, so I was not able to write content for it.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
Clear Lake
33 Units Available
San Palmilla
18833 Town Ridge Lane, Webster, TX
Studio
$1,009
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1140 sqft
A beautiful community featuring upgrades such as aromatherapy towel service in the fitness center, a social lounge, an internet cafe and a lap pool. Updated interiors feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Clear Lake
21 Units Available
McAlister
450 El Dorado Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1050 sqft
Prime location in Webster with easy access to Highway 3 and Houston via Interstate 5. Spacious apartments with A/C, hardwood floors, and modern renovations. Community is pet-friendly with sparkling pool for all tenants.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
$
Webster
20 Units Available
Solano
535 W Nasa Pkwy, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1220 sqft
Newly remodeled, the apartments at Solano are bright and open with built-in bookshelves, bay windows and W/D connections. The pet-friendly community features a refreshing pool for residents. On NASA Parkway, minutes from I-45.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Webster
24 Units Available
Everwood
444 E Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1146 sqft
Fitness center with free weights and kettlebells. Half a dozen pools with options like water volleyball. Poolside shaded cabanas and tanning deck. Fenced pet park with agility equipment. Wood-style flooring and ceramic tile in homes.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Webster
18 Units Available
The Vibe At Clear Lake
506 S Austin St, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1125 sqft
Residents of The Vibe at Clear Lake are offered a superb array of community amenities and services.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Webster
22 Units Available
Century Edgewater
200 Water St, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$943
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,478
1475 sqft
Out-of-this-world living is found near the NASA Space Center south of Houston. Spacious homes, custom features and thoughtful amenities create an exclusive community like no other.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
$
Webster
29 Units Available
The Lodge on El Dorado
265 El Dorado Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$630
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
909 sqft
The Lodge on El Dorado makes it easy to find yourself at home with a variety of apartment features and community amenities designed for your comfort.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Webster
32 Units Available
Palomar
100 W Texas Ave, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1253 sqft
Energetic staff makes sure residents are happy with their community. Fully renovated clubhouse that hosts coming community events. Community has a pet-friendly atmosphere with a pet park on-site.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Emerson Park Apartment Homes
1799 FM-528, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$894
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1120 sqft
Ideal location that offers quick access to major highways, the CCI School District, shopping, and entertainment. Property offers serene swimming pool, large fitness center, cozy clubroom, and much more. These 1-2 bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchens, and a breakfast area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
81 Units Available
Baybrook Village I
2702 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
964 sqft
Stylish and large one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel features. Open floor plans with private patio/balcony and large dining rooms.
Results within 1 mile of Webster
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
Clear Creek Crossing
21 Units Available
Riverbend
301 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1445 sqft
The Riverbend Houston Apartments in southern Houston offer serene living within reach of the urban center. Amenities include garden tubs, high ceilings, bay windows and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 07:01pm
Nassau Bay
34 Units Available
Voyager at Space Center
18101 Point Lookout Dr, Nassau Bay, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1422 sqft
A quick walk to the Johnson Space Center and only moments from downtown Houston, this gated community boasts a pool, game room, BBQ stations, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Full-size W/D, dual pane windows.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
Nassau Bay
13 Units Available
Bay House
2041 San Sebastian Ct, Nassau Bay, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$924
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1058 sqft
These recently renovated units include hardwood flooring and walk-in closets, and the water bill is covered. It's just moments from the Nassau Space Center and Nassau Bay. Amenities include pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Clear Lake
19 Units Available
Palms at Clearlake
1300 Gemini St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1188 sqft
Beautiful Clear Lake area, convenient access to I-45 and NASA Bypass. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with nine-foot/vaulted ceilings, crown molding and full-size W/D. Easy travel to good schools, Clear Lake and Baybrook Mall.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Nassau Bay
145 Units Available
The Caroline
1235 East Nasa Parkway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,425
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1349 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1792 sqft
Now is the time to enjoy luxurious apartment living in Clear Lake, Texas.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
5 Units Available
Calder Square
1111 W Main St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
950 sqft
Friendly neighborhood situated off I-45. Close to a multitude of restaurants, shops and schools. Floor plans feature kitchens with pantries, hardwood floors, air conditioning, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios.
Results within 5 miles of Webster
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Victory North
2205 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,094
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1434 sqft
A resort-like pool, bark park and courtyards. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and nine-foot-high ceilings. Apartments are near exciting Kemah Boardwalk and convenient to I-45, SH 146 and SH 96.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Clear Lake
14 Units Available
The Cove Apartments
2000 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$757
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1070 sqft
Choose between one or two bedrooms with a patio or balcony and relax by the cozy wood-burning fireplace. A gourmet kitchen and hardwood floors make this a perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
South Shore Harbour and Marina
11 Units Available
The Moorings
601 Enterprise Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$869
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1171 sqft
Ideally situated in the South Shore Harbour near the South Shore Marina. Comfortable, convenient 1-2 bedroom floor plans with balconies, tiled entries, and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Century South Shore
2800 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,543
1292 sqft
Conveniently located off I-45 and within easy reach of downtown Houston. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry amenities. Residential community offers a gym, media room, volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Beacon Lakes Apartments
555 FM Rd 646, Dickinson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1168 sqft
Nine-foot ceilings and hardwood floors define the inside, while an on-site gym, coffee bar, and private patios and balconies are showcased outside. Designated picnic areas are available. Beacon Lakes Golf Club only steps away.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Bay Colony
4 Units Available
Bahia Cove
901 FM-517 West, Dickinson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1174 sqft
Spacious community near area parks. Many amenities including a dog park, business center, pool with a clubhouse, and a playground. Pet-friendly. Modern interiors with hardwood floors. 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
South Shore Harbour and Marina
26 Units Available
Fairways at South Shore
3045 Marina Bay Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments have stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel details. Hang out in the resort-style swimming pool or hot tub. Located near beautiful Clear Lake and several dining establishments.
City Guide for Webster, TX

What started out as a stopping point for pioneer travelers in Texas turned into an out-of-this-world experience. The town of Webster sits just three miles from the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center, which explains the city motto: "You Can See Outer Space from Here!"

Webster, TX, is best known as the halfway point between Houston and Galveston, but there is more to this proud little town than just motels. Webster lies in the backyard of the place all astronauts call home -- as in "Houston, bring us home." At just under seven square miles, the city of Webster still manages to give potential renters fine dining options, lots of shopping opportunities, and access to some major attractions. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Webster, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Webster renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Webster 1 BedroomsWebster 2 BedroomsWebster 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWebster 3 BedroomsWebster Accessible ApartmentsWebster Apartments under $800
Webster Apartments under $900Webster Apartments with BalconyWebster Apartments with GarageWebster Apartments with GymWebster Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWebster Apartments with Move-in Specials
Webster Apartments with ParkingWebster Apartments with PoolWebster Apartments with Washer-DryerWebster Dog Friendly ApartmentsWebster Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine