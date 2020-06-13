33 Accessible Apartments for rent in Webster, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
$
Webster
29 Units Available
The Lodge on El Dorado
265 El Dorado Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$630
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
909 sqft
The Lodge on El Dorado makes it easy to find yourself at home with a variety of apartment features and community amenities designed for your comfort.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
Clear Lake
33 Units Available
San Palmilla
18833 Town Ridge Lane, Webster, TX
Studio
$1,009
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1140 sqft
A beautiful community featuring upgrades such as aromatherapy towel service in the fitness center, a social lounge, an internet cafe and a lap pool. Updated interiors feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Webster
34 Units Available
Palomar
100 W Texas Ave, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1253 sqft
Energetic staff makes sure residents are happy with their community. Fully renovated clubhouse that hosts coming community events. Community has a pet-friendly atmosphere with a pet park on-site.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Clear Lake
21 Units Available
McAlister
450 El Dorado Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1050 sqft
Prime location in Webster with easy access to Highway 3 and Houston via Interstate 5. Spacious apartments with A/C, hardwood floors, and modern renovations. Community is pet-friendly with sparkling pool for all tenants.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Clear Lake
11 Units Available
Harbor Point Apartment Homes
16460 Highway 3, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$806
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Harbour Point's ideal location is convenient to award-winning schools, shopping, entertainment and a variety of restaurants. We offer one, two and three bedroom floor plans at affordable prices.
Results within 1 mile of Webster
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
Clear Creek Crossing
21 Units Available
Riverbend
301 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1445 sqft
The Riverbend Houston Apartments in southern Houston offer serene living within reach of the urban center. Amenities include garden tubs, high ceilings, bay windows and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:47am
Nassau Bay
145 Units Available
The Caroline
1235 East Nasa Parkway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,425
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1349 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1792 sqft
Now is the time to enjoy luxurious apartment living in Clear Lake, Texas.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Clear Creek Crossing
21 Units Available
Marina Bend at Clear Creek Apartments
350 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1093 sqft
Fresh apartment designs featuring maple cabinetry, modern appliances, slab granite counters and working kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, laundry facilities and fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 05:18pm
Clear Lake
8 Units Available
University Green Apartments
1620 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Property located near campus. Remodeled units have access to a pool and jacuzzi.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
Clear Lake
33 Units Available
Las Palmas
1400 El Camino Village Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,240
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1226 sqft
Inspired by immaculate grand Gulf Coast estates, Las Palmas combines world-class Spanish-Colonial architecture and a vibrant, Floridian flair perfectly paired with resort-style amenities, making your home a private island oasis.
Results within 5 miles of Webster
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Clear Lake
20 Units Available
Wolf Creek
16100 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
991 sqft
Prime location near shopping, a police station, and great schools. Smaller community with quite a few long-term residents. Waterscapes found throughout the complex. Even NASA is nearby, and residents have a nice view if a spaceship takes off.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Clear Lake
30 Units Available
Clear Lake Apartment Homes
300 Cyberonics Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$837
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Clear Lake Apartment Homes! Our newly upgraded apartments offer an elegant, modern feel within a quaint and timeless community. Clear Lake is ranked one of Houston's best places to live.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
6 Units Available
Huntcliff
2525 St Christopher Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-45 with easy access to the city and the beach. Units have carpet, fireplaces and washer/dryer hookup. Community features a business center, playground and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
29 Units Available
South Shore Lakes
3850 Fm 518 Rd East, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
984 sqft
Lake-front property. Award-winning apartment community. Four pools, fitness center, putting green and sand volleyball court. Lots of storage. Hardwood floors and designer kitchens. Lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
27 Units Available
Bar Harbor Apartments
2601 North Repsdorph Road, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
946 sqft
Located in the heart of Clear Lake with close proximity to the water and Kemah Boardwalk. Newly renovated units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplace. Pool, gym and heated spa. 24-hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Bay Colony
4 Units Available
Bahia Cove
901 FM-517 West, Dickinson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1174 sqft
Spacious community near area parks. Many amenities including a dog park, business center, pool with a clubhouse, and a playground. Pet-friendly. Modern interiors with hardwood floors. 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Regatta Bay Apartment Homes
2555 Repsdorph Rd, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$964
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1095 sqft
Set Your Sails Towards Regatta Bay! Regatta Bay Apartments offers spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans and were designed with your needs in mind.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
Clear Lake
30 Units Available
Village on the Lake Apartments Phase II
19202 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,345
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1575 sqft
Experience luxury living with three pools - an infinity pool overlooking Clear Lake, a lounging pool, and a heated lap pool. Top-of-the-line gym, private fishing access, and walk-in closets. Minutes from Armand Bayou and NASA.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 1 at 02:31pm
6 Units Available
Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes
1450 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1429 sqft
Located near some of League City's most popular attractions, including Space Center Houston and Armand Bayou Nature Center. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, island kitchens with granite countertops, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated November 24 at 07:36pm
5 Units Available
Sorrento at Tuscan Lakes
1455 Louisiana Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Kemah and Clear Lake. Also close to Galveston Bay, with its many boutiques and seafront restaurants. Floor plans feature 9-foot ceilings, full-view patio or balcony doors, granite countertops and luxurious bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Webster
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
18 Units Available
Enclave at Marys Creek
2900 Pearland Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Enclave at Mary's Creek offers urban life with rural tranquility. Pet-friendly units with 1-3 bedrooms. Access to Texas Medical Center, Rice University, NASA and University of Houston. Nearby YMCA, Independence Park, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
Southbelt - Ellington
36 Units Available
Altmonte
10925 Beamer Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
980 sqft
Great location near Pearland and Friendswood and close to shopping and dining. Apartments have full-size washer/dryers, ceiling fans in bedrooms and private patio/balconies. Large swimming pool, controlled access gates and outdoor grills.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Banyan Bay
5601 FM 517 Rd E, Dickinson, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$879
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Banyan Bay Apartments in Dickinson, you'll find beautiful, pet-friendly, apartments for rent close to League City! Located just thirty minutes south of Houston proper, 10 minutes west of Kemah and 20 minutes north of Galveston Island.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
Crenshaw Grand Apartments
5400 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
958 sqft
Imagine living near Clear Lake and downtown Houston. Get the best of both at Crenshaw Grand in Pasadena. This new pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedrooms with granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and more.

June 2020 Webster Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Webster Rent Report. Webster rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Webster rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Webster rents declined slightly over the past month

Webster rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Webster stand at $1,000 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,224 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Webster's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Webster over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,546; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Webster rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Webster, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Webster is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Webster's median two-bedroom rent of $1,224 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% decline in Webster.
    • While rents in Webster fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Webster than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Webster.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

