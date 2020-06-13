Apartment List
/
TX
/
seguin
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

147 Apartments for rent in Seguin, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
3 Units Available
Middletowne
1111 State Hwy 123 Byp N, Seguin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
954 sqft
Well-ventilated units with vast windows, balconies and plenty of storage space. Community with barbecue grill, resident garden and sparkling pool. Located just minutes from the I-10 and Highway 123.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:28am
18 Units Available
Ranch 123
3063 TX-123, Seguin, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1305 sqft
Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers 24-hour gym, sauna, pool and pool table. Located close to shopping like Jud's Food Stores and restaurants like Giuseppe's.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
$
9 Units Available
Oak Hollow
1439 Barnes Dr, Seguin, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
876 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment homes with breakfast bar and walk-in closets. Private balcony/patio. Master planned community with energy-efficient initiatives. Volleyball court and pool table. Easy access to S. State Highway 123.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1415 Dove Lane
1415 Dove Lane, Seguin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
2018 sqft
Beautiful Ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living areas, dining room and study. The back Yard is covered with large trees and has a covered Patio to relax under and enjoy the evenings.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
602 E Court Street
602 East Court Street, Seguin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1400 sqft
Beautiful 1920's Craftsman Cottage on HUGE lot!! This 3B/2Ba home is full of charm with lovely hardwood flooring, 12' ceilings and lots of natural light.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
617 S Austin Street
617 South Austin Street, Seguin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1792 sqft
Great Rental home one block from Downtown Seguin...right on the parade route! 3 bedroom 1 bath with tons of privacy due to empty lot behind the home and 6 ft privacy fence. Laundry on-site with w/d hook-ups in the garage.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1133 Ashby Street
1133 Ashby Street, Seguin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1270 sqft
Conveniently Behind GRMC! Nice well kept condo 2BR, 2BA, stainless steel dishwasher and stove, laundry room inside, desk area, fireplace in living room, nice large closets, nice patio area to enjoy your morning coffee, come see! Rent includes:

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
217 W Humphreys Street
217 West Humphreys Street, Seguin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
924 sqft
Very well kept 2 story 2BR, could be a 3BR, 2BA home in down town area. Nice front porch, all appliances convey, nice back porch to enjoy your evenings. Near schools, shopping, walking distance to church, see to appreciate!
Results within 1 mile of Seguin

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
144 Trelawney
144 Trelawney Street, McQueeney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1927 sqft
Welcome to the island life! This fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath mid-century home on 72ft of waterfront is available on Treasure Island. Bedrooms for everyone and an open Living/Dining/Kitchen layout make this great for you and your guests.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
234 Lake Placid Drive
234 Lake Placid Drive, Guadalupe County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2840 sqft
Quiet wooded neighborhood. 5 bedroom home with 3 full baths on 0.77 lot with tile floors throughout upstairs. Master bath is equipped with a heart-shaped garden hot tub and large wardrobe closet.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1913 Terminal Loop
1913 Terminal Loop Road, McQueeney, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2092 sqft
Ready to move in! 4BR, 2BA DW on nice large well maintained yard to enjoy your evenings! Open space thru out the home.
Results within 5 miles of Seguin
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
196 Units Available
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1440 sqft
Riverhaus Creekside, located within Creekside Town Center, is a brand-new, sophisticated apartment community offering an ultra-convenient lifestyle.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
224 Ragsdale Way
224 Ragsdale Way, Guadalupe County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1373 sqft
224 Ragsdale Way Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 3/2/2 Duplex with Stained Concrete Floors and Upgraded Amenities! - Gorgeous 3/2/2 Duplex with Stained Concrete Floors and Upgraded Amenities! This Great Duplex Home is Located Near FM 725 and Features

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
171 Long Creek Boulevard
171 Long Creek Boulevard, Guadalupe County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1317 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath home backs up to the Bandit golf course with beautiful views. With an open floor plan and immense natural light, this home makes for great entertainment. Washer, dryer, and fridge are all included when renting this home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
923 Avery Parkway
923 Avery Parkway, Guadalupe County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2305 sqft
Come see this 4-bedroom single story home. It has a flowing floor plan with high ceilings. The kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. Tile floors in the wet areas and carpet floors everywhere else.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2220 Fitch Dr
2220 Fitch Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2085 sqft
Nice 2 story house with all rooms upstairs in Avery Park. This home would make a nice rental for anyone wanting some space, a back yard with covered porch, deck and shed for storage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
525 Tom Kemp Drive
525 Tom Kemp Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1594 sqft
Two Story home in Avery Park. This home has an open living, kitchen, and dining area. Loft and all three bedroom are upstairs. Covered patio in the back yard with a nice sized yard. This home will not last long.
Results within 10 miles of Seguin
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
21 Units Available
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1120 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse amenities include gym, pool and internet cafe. Garage parking available. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
43 Units Available
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$943
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in New Braunfels features open kitchen layouts, private balconies, wood-like floors and spacious closets. Close to everything, including tons of shopping and dining. TX-46 and I-35 are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
Landa Park
57 Units Available
The Landmark
144 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1213 sqft
Steeped in history yet modernized with luxurious features, The Landmark, apartments in New Braunfels, Texas, offers residents an exceptional standard of living.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
40 Units Available
The Luxe at Creekside
677 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$897
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features infinity-edge pool, tanning deck, and trellis outdoor kitchen. Units offer under-cabinet lightning, expansive dining spaces, elevator access, and more. Located just minutes from Schlitterbahn, I-35, and downtown.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
42 Units Available
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,052
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1558 sqft
Luxury community with 150-foot swimming pool and sun deck. Outdoor fireplace and lounge. Apartments feature high ceilings, granite counters and under-cabinet lighting. Double-pane windows and crown molding. Near Creekside Town Center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
30 Units Available
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1180 sqft
Located close to the heart of historic New Braunfels. Community has fountains, pool, and tanning beds. Units feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and more.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1150 sqft
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Seguin, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Seguin renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Seguin 1 BedroomsSeguin 2 BedroomsSeguin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSeguin 3 BedroomsSeguin Apartments with Balcony
Seguin Apartments with GarageSeguin Apartments with GymSeguin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSeguin Apartments with Parking
Seguin Apartments with PoolSeguin Apartments with Washer-DryerSeguin Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeguin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXMcQueeney, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXWimberley, TXBulverde, TXWindcrest, TX
Floresville, TXTimberwood Park, TXOlmos Park, TXBalcones Heights, TXLeon Valley, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBarton Creek, TXHornsby Bend, TXHelotes, TXBastrop, TXPleasanton, TXKenedy, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas Lutheran UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District