Last updated June 14 2020

54 Apartments for rent in Mansfield, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mansfield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, pa...
1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
28 Units Available
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fitness center with cardio and strength-training machines, free weights. Grassy pet park with agility equipment, benches. Immediate access to Highway 360.
1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
14 Units Available
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,123
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1234 sqft
Luxurious community featuring pool, BBQ area and gym. Great location, close to DFA's major thoroughfares. Apartments include air conditioning, breakfast bar, private patio or balcony, and dishwasher.
1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
17 Units Available
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1324 sqft
Italian-style homes with Murano glass tile, gourmet kitchens and custom wood cabinetry. Community amenities include grilling stations, a resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Near dining, shops and entertainment at Shoppes di Lucca.
1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
23 Units Available
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tropically styled pool accented by rocky waterfall. Resident lounge with billiards and shuffleboard. Open homes with breakfast bars. Half a mile to US-287.
1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
13 Units Available
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$974
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,677
1202 sqft
Sitting just off I-287 and close to Estes Park. Units offer custom accent walls, pantries, linen closet, black appliances, pool views and 9-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include pool and garages.
1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
14 Units Available
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1131 sqft
These brand new apartment homes put design front and center, with pendant lighting, wood floors, breakfast nooks, and European cabinets. Plus, both Dallas and Fort Worth are only a short drive away.
1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
16 Units Available
Bexley on Main
751 N Main St, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,134
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1329 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Industrial-style apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, community kitchen and lounge with fire pit. Soak up nature at nearby Katherine Rose Memorial Park. Near US 287.
1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
9 Units Available
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,103
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
1064 sqft
This gated community offers residents covered parking, a fitness center and pool with tanning deck. Apartments feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and kitchen islands. Convenient to the Kroger Marketplace and Mansfield High School.
1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
38 Units Available
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1201 sqft
Find the peace and quiet you deserve at The Julian at South Pointe, brand new apartments located in Mansfield. Luxurious and serene, The Julian is designed for those seeking to leave behind the chaos of big city life.
Results within 5 miles of Mansfield
1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
31 Units Available
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1302 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with fireplaces and extra storage. Community highlights include a coffee bar, media room and pool. Minutes from I-20. Close to The Parks at Arlington if you want to shop, dine and relax.
1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
19 Units Available
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1034 sqft
Wimbledon Oaks in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex offers unique floor-plans and newly renovated residences with tons of amenities. Enjoy large patios, sunrooms, on-site parking, swimming pool and fitness facility. Kitchens feature modern-fixtures and high-end details.
1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Sheffield Village
15 Units Available
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$903
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury amenities like hot and cold spas, tanning bed. Resort-style pools with sun shelf and fountains. Open floor plans, large kitchens with breakfast bars. Five minutes to I-20 and Highway 360.
1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
191 Units Available
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,186
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1509 sqft
At Mansions at Lake Ridge, suburban living takes a refreshing twist. Apartment homes are intelligently clustered to preserve open green spacejust one of the communitys many environmentally conscious design features.
1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
8 Units Available
Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1385 sqft
Nicely designed apartments with custom cabinets, energy efficient windows and barbecue grilling stations. Tenants get access to a dog park and swimming pool. Hike at nearby Cedar Hill State Park during free time.
1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
18 Units Available
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
975 sqft
Walnut Creek Apartment is a charming community located on south side of Arlington, TX. We offer a variety of floor plans with 10 unique 1 & 2 bedroom designs to choose from.
1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
11 Units Available
Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The newly constructed Bexley Mansfield Luxury Apartment Community is conveniently located along Highway 360, equidistant between downtown Dallas and downtown Fort Worth making it easy to live close to where you work and also where you like to play.
1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
12 Units Available
Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1396 sqft
Stylish, well-equipped apartments in south Arlington, close to The Parks at Arlington shopping mall. Six Flags and the AT&T Stadium are also within 10 miles. Amenities include swimming pool and 24-hour laundry facilities.
1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
34 Units Available
Aura 3Fifty One
3655 Prairie Waters Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1486 sqft
Exquisite apartments with open layouts, garden tubs, and designer fixtures. Residents can enjoy the on-site coffee bar, conference room, swimming pool, and athletic center. Close to I-30. Near Mountain Creek Speedway and Bowles Park.
1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
11 Units Available
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The lifestyle you've been looking for can be found at Falcon Lakes! Welcome to Falcon Lakes Apartment Homes, Arlington's premier luxury community! Our upscale community was meticulously planned for a luxurious lifestyle.
1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
14 Units Available
Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1203 sqft
Riverside Apartments in Arlington, TX is a community that offers upscale amenities, elegant designs, and great service.
1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
$
Treepoint
11 Units Available
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$824
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1036 sqft
Where our award winning staff will meet and exceed your expectations. Come and experience the good life at a peaceful community where you can relax by our two sparkling pools, pick up the pace in our 24 hour fitness center, and much more.
Results within 10 miles of Mansfield
1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
28 Units Available
The Forum at Grand Prairie
2650 S Forum Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$871
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,424
1150 sqft
Upgrade your style of living at Forum at Grand Prairie apartment homes near Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Our South Grand Prairie garden-style apartment community has everything you need to live your best life.
1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Oakridge Terrace
84 Units Available
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$717
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$772
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$840
786 sqft
Comfort comes easy at Ladera Palms. Our Fort Worth apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs.
1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Sheffield Village
22 Units Available
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$947
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,644
1248 sqft
Indigo Pointe apartments in Grand Prairie, TX, are located at the intersection of Interstate 20 and Highway 360. The units are freshly updated with wood flooring, new countertops and in-unit laundry.
City Guide for Mansfield, TX

The funny thing is that the city originally assumed the name of "Mansfeild" after the two men who played a huge role in the town's development, R.S. Man and Julian Feild. However, so many people spelled that name incorrectly that eventually the city became known as Mansfield. It's just easier than constantly correcting folks.

As long as you can ignore the misspelling, you can have a ball in Mansfield, whether that be catching a show at Farr Best Theater, swimming at Hawaiian Falls or dining at Steven's Garden Grill. Mansfield is very much enveloped in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and that's part of what makes the city shine. You get small-town charm with proximity to the big city. Mansfield isn't short on its own entertainment as well. For the folks who make their home in this Texas town, Mansfield satisfies in every way. If there is ever a day when it doesn't, there's plenty in the surrounding area. Mansfield's location, attractions and unique pace make it a worthy town to unpack your bags and chill.

Having trouble with Craigslist Mansfield? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Mansfield, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mansfield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

