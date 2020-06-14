54 Apartments for rent in Mansfield, TX with hardwood floors
1 of 21
1 of 23
1 of 18
1 of 26
1 of 23
1 of 23
1 of 20
1 of 32
1 of 8
1 of 14
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 22
1 of 26
1 of 16
1 of 20
1 of 23
1 of 16
1 of 26
1 of 28
1 of 10
1 of 29
1 of 25
1 of 21
The funny thing is that the city originally assumed the name of "Mansfeild" after the two men who played a huge role in the town's development, R.S. Man and Julian Feild. However, so many people spelled that name incorrectly that eventually the city became known as Mansfield. It's just easier than constantly correcting folks.
As long as you can ignore the misspelling, you can have a ball in Mansfield, whether that be catching a show at Farr Best Theater, swimming at Hawaiian Falls or dining at Steven's Garden Grill. Mansfield is very much enveloped in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and that's part of what makes the city shine. You get small-town charm with proximity to the big city. Mansfield isn't short on its own entertainment as well. For the folks who make their home in this Texas town, Mansfield satisfies in every way. If there is ever a day when it doesn't, there's plenty in the surrounding area. Mansfield's location, attractions and unique pace make it a worthy town to unpack your bags and chill.
Having trouble with Craigslist Mansfield? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mansfield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.