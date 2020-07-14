All apartments in Lake Jackson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Palms of Lake Jackson

Open Now until 5pm
440 Highway 332 · (979) 335-8568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

440 Highway 332, Lake Jackson, TX 77566

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0355 · Avail. Aug 22

$975

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 0331 · Avail. Aug 7

$975

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 0308 · Avail. Jul 23

$975

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 21+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 0127 · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0318 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 0259 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 0340 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Palms of Lake Jackson.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Situated in the Lake Jackson, Texas, you'll find our charming community offers an impressive array of features and advantages. With a central location offering both convenience and quality, The Palms of Lake Jackson provides the perfect place for you to call home. Enjoy being close to a wide selection of local schools, fine restaurants, shopping, entertainment and Brazosport College, which is known for its professional music hall, The Clarion. The apartment homes at The Palms of Lake Jackson offer creatively-designed residences at a price that you can afford. You'll be impressed with our accommodating floor plans and expert craftsmanship. The Palms of Lake Jackson offer one, two and three bedroom apartment homes beautifully detailed with the amenities you expect and deserve. With an endless list of interior features and designer finishes, these custom-quality residences are sure to please and inspire. The Palms of Lake Jackson Apartments come standard with a fully-equipped gourmet kitchen with pantry, quality carpeting and tile flooring, ceiling fans and mini/vertical blinds. Become a resident of The Palms of Lake Jackson and gain full access to all our community amenities. Our community with its resort-style swimming pool and beautiful landscaping offers a relaxing oasis just steps from your door. Enjoy our picnic area with barbecue, or video library. The Palms of Lake Jackson brings you classic apartment living at its best. Come home to The Palms of Lake Jackson and discover the picture perfect lifestyle you've been searching for!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1,6,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $150
Deposit: Based on credit or income
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $75
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Vaccine required
Parking Details: 2 spaces provided ,open parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Palms of Lake Jackson have any available units?
Palms of Lake Jackson has 31 units available starting at $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Palms of Lake Jackson have?
Some of Palms of Lake Jackson's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palms of Lake Jackson currently offering any rent specials?
Palms of Lake Jackson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Palms of Lake Jackson pet-friendly?
Yes, Palms of Lake Jackson is pet friendly.
Does Palms of Lake Jackson offer parking?
Yes, Palms of Lake Jackson offers parking.
Does Palms of Lake Jackson have units with washers and dryers?
No, Palms of Lake Jackson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Palms of Lake Jackson have a pool?
Yes, Palms of Lake Jackson has a pool.
Does Palms of Lake Jackson have accessible units?
No, Palms of Lake Jackson does not have accessible units.
Does Palms of Lake Jackson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Palms of Lake Jackson has units with dishwashers.
Does Palms of Lake Jackson have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Palms of Lake Jackson has units with air conditioning.
