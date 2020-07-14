Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill

Situated in the Lake Jackson, Texas, you'll find our charming community offers an impressive array of features and advantages. With a central location offering both convenience and quality, The Palms of Lake Jackson provides the perfect place for you to call home. Enjoy being close to a wide selection of local schools, fine restaurants, shopping, entertainment and Brazosport College, which is known for its professional music hall, The Clarion. The apartment homes at The Palms of Lake Jackson offer creatively-designed residences at a price that you can afford. You'll be impressed with our accommodating floor plans and expert craftsmanship. The Palms of Lake Jackson offer one, two and three bedroom apartment homes beautifully detailed with the amenities you expect and deserve. With an endless list of interior features and designer finishes, these custom-quality residences are sure to please and inspire. The Palms of Lake Jackson Apartments come standard with a fully-equipped gourmet kitchen with pantry, quality carpeting and tile flooring, ceiling fans and mini/vertical blinds. Become a resident of The Palms of Lake Jackson and gain full access to all our community amenities. Our community with its resort-style swimming pool and beautiful landscaping offers a relaxing oasis just steps from your door. Enjoy our picnic area with barbecue, or video library. The Palms of Lake Jackson brings you classic apartment living at its best. Come home to The Palms of Lake Jackson and discover the picture perfect lifestyle you've been searching for!