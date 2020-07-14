Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets carpet ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Welcome to The Windwater at Windmill Lakes apartments, where serenity meets convenience. Enjoy classic styling and a superb amenity package. We're tucked away, but only minutes from I-45, Beltway 8, Baybrook Mall, and many quality restaurants. The Windwater at Windmill Lakes offers a select collection of uniquely appointed luxury homes.Each home offers full-size washer and dryers, 9-foot ceilings with crown molding, oversized walk-in closets, and so much more. View our available layouts.



Luxury community amenities include, but are not limited to, a tropical pool with beachfront entry, waterfall, covered parking and garages, large private patios and balconies, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Come relax in the serenity of a community that is truly tailored to your needs. You will feel right at home at The Windwater at Windmill Lakes. If you have questions, make sure to leave us a message and we'll get back to you soon!