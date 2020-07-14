All apartments in Houston
Windwater At Windmill Lakes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

Windwater At Windmill Lakes

Open Now until 6pm
9757 Windwater Dr · (202) 883-3304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Select Apartments Starting at $850! Look & Lease Special! $300 Off First Full Month! *Call Today!
Location

9757 Windwater Dr, Houston, TX 77075
Southbelt - Ellington

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1204 · Avail. now

$879

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

Unit 1304 · Avail. Aug 17

$879

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

Unit 1207 · Avail. Sep 8

$919

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1101 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 916 sqft

Unit 5301 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,104

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

Unit 5109 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,151

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windwater At Windmill Lakes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
carpet
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Welcome to The Windwater at Windmill Lakes apartments, where serenity meets convenience. Enjoy classic styling and a superb amenity package. We're tucked away, but only minutes from I-45, Beltway 8, Baybrook Mall, and many quality restaurants. The Windwater at Windmill Lakes offers a select collection of uniquely appointed luxury homes.Each home offers full-size washer and dryers, 9-foot ceilings with crown molding, oversized walk-in closets, and so much more. View our available layouts.

Luxury community amenities include, but are not limited to, a tropical pool with beachfront entry, waterfall, covered parking and garages, large private patios and balconies, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Come relax in the serenity of a community that is truly tailored to your needs. You will feel right at home at The Windwater at Windmill Lakes. If you have questions, make sure to leave us a message and we'll get back to you soon!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200-$400
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 45lbs each pet
Parking Details: Open Lot, Carport: $35, Garage $75. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: On-site Storage Unit: $15

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Windwater At Windmill Lakes have any available units?
Windwater At Windmill Lakes has 7 units available starting at $879 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Windwater At Windmill Lakes have?
Some of Windwater At Windmill Lakes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windwater At Windmill Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
Windwater At Windmill Lakes is offering the following rent specials: Select Apartments Starting at $850! Look & Lease Special! $300 Off First Full Month! *Call Today!
Is Windwater At Windmill Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, Windwater At Windmill Lakes is pet friendly.
Does Windwater At Windmill Lakes offer parking?
Yes, Windwater At Windmill Lakes offers parking.
Does Windwater At Windmill Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Windwater At Windmill Lakes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Windwater At Windmill Lakes have a pool?
Yes, Windwater At Windmill Lakes has a pool.
Does Windwater At Windmill Lakes have accessible units?
Yes, Windwater At Windmill Lakes has accessible units.
Does Windwater At Windmill Lakes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windwater At Windmill Lakes has units with dishwashers.

