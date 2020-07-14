Amenities
Welcome to The Windwater at Windmill Lakes apartments, where serenity meets convenience. Enjoy classic styling and a superb amenity package. We're tucked away, but only minutes from I-45, Beltway 8, Baybrook Mall, and many quality restaurants. The Windwater at Windmill Lakes offers a select collection of uniquely appointed luxury homes.Each home offers full-size washer and dryers, 9-foot ceilings with crown molding, oversized walk-in closets, and so much more. View our available layouts.
Luxury community amenities include, but are not limited to, a tropical pool with beachfront entry, waterfall, covered parking and garages, large private patios and balconies, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Come relax in the serenity of a community that is truly tailored to your needs. You will feel right at home at The Windwater at Windmill Lakes. If you have questions, make sure to leave us a message and we'll get back to you soon!