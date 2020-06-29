All apartments in Houston
Villa Del Prado

9313 Tallyho Rd · (979) 658-8594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9313 Tallyho Rd, Houston, TX 77017
Meadowbrook - Allendale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-605 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

Unit 1-1106 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

Unit 1-1102 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villa Del Prado.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
playground
Welcome to Villa del Prado Apartment Homes, an apartment community in the heart of Houston, Texas. Located in the south of the city, each of our apartment homes were designed with your convenience in mind. With our selection of eight distinctive floor plans, we strive to meet the needs of every single resident. A generously equipped kitchen, granite-inspired countertops, and wood-finished flooring are just a few of the outstanding features you will find inside of your apartment. We encourage residents to mingle with their neighbors by providing numerous opportunities for you to come together. Whether its a gathering to learn a new skill in our computer learning center or cooling down on our splash pad, it is never difficult to engage with your fellow residents and have a fun time while doing so. It takes just one visit Villa del Prado Apartment Homes to know you're at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 1
rent: $15/month per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villa Del Prado have any available units?
Villa Del Prado has 5 units available starting at $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Villa Del Prado have?
Some of Villa Del Prado's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villa Del Prado currently offering any rent specials?
Villa Del Prado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villa Del Prado pet-friendly?
Yes, Villa Del Prado is pet friendly.
Does Villa Del Prado offer parking?
Yes, Villa Del Prado offers parking.
Does Villa Del Prado have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villa Del Prado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villa Del Prado have a pool?
No, Villa Del Prado does not have a pool.
Does Villa Del Prado have accessible units?
No, Villa Del Prado does not have accessible units.
Does Villa Del Prado have units with dishwashers?
No, Villa Del Prado does not have units with dishwashers.
