All apartments in Houston
Find more places like
The Plaza Museum District.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
The Plaza Museum District
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

The Plaza Museum District

1615 Hermann Dr · (833) 264-1622
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
The Museum District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1615 Hermann Dr, Houston, TX 77004
The Museum District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1220 · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

Unit 1317 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

Unit 1419 · Avail. Sep 27

$1,416

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2214 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,803

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Unit 1402 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,857

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1139 sqft

Unit 1323 · Avail. now

$1,893

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1292 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Plaza Museum District.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
alarm system
business center
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
bbq/grill
guest parking
Welcome home to The Plaza Museum District, perfectly located in Houston, Texas. Our community residents enjoy an easy walk to Houston's finest museums and theater districts. We are just steps from Hermann Park, and an 18-hole golf course and a leash free dog park are conveniently located across the street. Enjoy our many apartment features such as spacious roman soaking tubs, expansive walk in closets, intrusion alarm systems, and an all electric gourmet kitchen with pantry and spectacular views. We offer city living, that's tucked away in a peaceful unique setting. Come and visit us today!

Impeccable Features

Our luxury apartments include such features as spacious roman soaking tubs, expansive walk in closets, and gourmet kitchens with pantry and spectacular views.

Pet Friendly

We love our furry friends and are a pet-friendly community welcoming both cats and dogs.

Your Neighborhood

Our community residents enjoy an easy walk to Houston's finest museums and theater district

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - 1 months rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Parking Garage: Included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Plaza Museum District have any available units?
The Plaza Museum District has 12 units available starting at $1,415 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does The Plaza Museum District have?
Some of The Plaza Museum District's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Plaza Museum District currently offering any rent specials?
The Plaza Museum District is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Plaza Museum District pet-friendly?
Yes, The Plaza Museum District is pet friendly.
Does The Plaza Museum District offer parking?
Yes, The Plaza Museum District offers parking.
Does The Plaza Museum District have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Plaza Museum District offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Plaza Museum District have a pool?
Yes, The Plaza Museum District has a pool.
Does The Plaza Museum District have accessible units?
Yes, The Plaza Museum District has accessible units.
Does The Plaza Museum District have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Plaza Museum District has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Crystal Falls
10950 Westbrae Pky
Houston, TX 77031
Pine Lake Village
1325 W Greens Pkwy
Houston, TX 77067
Rockridge Station
855 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
Clear Creek Landing
11717 Beamer Rd
Houston, TX 77089
1903 Portsmouth St
1903 Portsmouth St
Houston, TX 77098
Gables River Oaks
2724 Kipling St
Houston, TX 77098
Preserve at Spring Creek
8627 Hufsmith Rd
Houston, TX 77375
Green Tree Place
4211 Clay Hill Dr
Houston, TX 77084

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 BedroomsHouston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly PlacesHouston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXBryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar MeadowClear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown MontroseMemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of MedicineHouston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-DowntownUniversity of Houston