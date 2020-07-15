All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Madison Park of Westchase

9801 Meadowglen Ln · (512) 394-8036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9801 Meadowglen Ln, Houston, TX 77042
Westchase

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-238 · Avail. Oct 8

$752

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

Unit 2-246 · Avail. now

$752

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

Unit 2-228 · Avail. Aug 8

$752

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

See 21+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-064 · Avail. now

$832

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 894 sqft

Unit 2-211 · Avail. Aug 15

$832

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 894 sqft

Unit 2-085 · Avail. Jul 18

$832

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 894 sqft

See 13+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-034 · Avail. now

$1,538

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1272 sqft

Unit 2-035 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,538

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1272 sqft

Unit 1-095 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,538

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1272 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Madison Park of Westchase.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
package receiving
playground
pool table
smoke-free community
yoga
Experience the finest in apartment living at Madison Park. Located in Houston, Texas, our marvelous apartments for rent community is nestled in the heart of the Westchase District, just off of Sam Houston Highway. Our Houston apartments community is just minutes from the Houston Country Club and Blossom Park. While staying in one of our Westchase apartments feel free to enjoy a variety of restaurants and different shopping malls, including Trend Mall and Woodland Square. Madison Park Apartments are proud to offer five spacious, pet friendly floor plans that are sure to meet everyone’s needs. Our apartments for rent in Houston have a variety of amenities that include charming fireplaces, private patios and air conditioning. Discover a life of luxury and endless comforts. Discover Madison Park! Residents, and their families, at Madison Park enjoy community amenities such as four swimming pools, two 24-hour fitness centers, two playgrounds, as well as picnic areas with barbecues. All the fun and little pleasures that make life delightful can be found at Madison Park Apartments in Houston. Visit our wonderful community and see for yourself why Madison Park is the perfect place to call home. Visit us today at the Madison Park Apartments in Westchase, TX.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 single; $75 couple
Deposit: $250-$400 or $175 IQ Deposit
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: One-time $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets allowed
rent: $25/monthly
restrictions: Pets Upon Approval. Breed restrictions apply. Please call for details.
Dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $200
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $200
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Madison Park of Westchase have any available units?
Madison Park of Westchase has 45 units available starting at $752 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Madison Park of Westchase have?
Some of Madison Park of Westchase's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Madison Park of Westchase currently offering any rent specials?
Madison Park of Westchase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Madison Park of Westchase pet-friendly?
Yes, Madison Park of Westchase is pet friendly.
Does Madison Park of Westchase offer parking?
Yes, Madison Park of Westchase offers parking.
Does Madison Park of Westchase have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Madison Park of Westchase offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Madison Park of Westchase have a pool?
Yes, Madison Park of Westchase has a pool.
Does Madison Park of Westchase have accessible units?
Yes, Madison Park of Westchase has accessible units.
Does Madison Park of Westchase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Madison Park of Westchase has units with dishwashers.
