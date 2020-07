Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access media room trash valet 24hr maintenance carport coffee bar game room internet cafe lobby

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Nestled among the forest in the exclusive Kingwood area northeast of Houston, the Lodge at Kingwood combines the very best of luxury, lifestyle and convenience. We offer one and two bedroom apartment homes featuring built in computer desks, roman soaking tubs, walk in closets and full size washer and dryers. We invite you to visit our community and see all the reasons why you're going to want to call the Lodge at Kingwood your new home.