Camden Holly Springs
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Camden Holly Springs

Open Now until 6pm
680 W Sam Houston Pkwy S · (832) 263-6039
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

680 W Sam Houston Pkwy S, Houston, TX 77042
Briarforest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2333 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Unit 0835 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,089

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 811 sqft

Unit 1424 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,089

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 811 sqft

See 18+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2438 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,239

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1024 sqft

Unit 0327 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,259

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1024 sqft

Unit 0218 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,289

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1024 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Holly Springs.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
internet access
online portal
alarm system
business center
clubhouse
e-payments
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Holly Springs features one, two and three bedroom apartments and one and two bedroom townhomes in the heart of Houston's Westchase District. These pet-friendly apartments offer a peaceful retreat from big city life without sacrificing the convenience. You'll love living less than 4 miles away from the shops, restaurants, bars and boutiques at City Centre and Memorial City Mall. This prime location also offers direct access to Terry Hershey Park as well as easy commutes via the Sam Houston Tollway, I-10, I-69 and public transit. Each Westchase apartment includes spacious kitchens with stainless appliances, wood-style flooring (in first floor units), and granite countertops, as well as garden tubs and full-size washers and dryers. Relax on your own private patio in the center of everything Houston has to ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60
Move-in Fees: $260
Additional: Cable and Internet $104, Valet Living (trash pickup) $27, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 3
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive
Parking Details: Other. Residents & visitors have access to open parking on a first-come, first-served basis. We offer detached one-car garages for $100/month and detached two-car garages for $150/month. Many apartment homes also include garages with extra storage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Holly Springs have any available units?
Camden Holly Springs has 34 units available starting at $1,059 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Holly Springs have?
Some of Camden Holly Springs's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Holly Springs currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Holly Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Holly Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Holly Springs is pet friendly.
Does Camden Holly Springs offer parking?
Yes, Camden Holly Springs offers parking.
Does Camden Holly Springs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Holly Springs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Holly Springs have a pool?
Yes, Camden Holly Springs has a pool.
Does Camden Holly Springs have accessible units?
No, Camden Holly Springs does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Holly Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Holly Springs has units with dishwashers.
