Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court courtyard 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage guest parking internet access online portal alarm system business center clubhouse e-payments trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Holly Springs features one, two and three bedroom apartments and one and two bedroom townhomes in the heart of Houston's Westchase District. These pet-friendly apartments offer a peaceful retreat from big city life without sacrificing the convenience. You'll love living less than 4 miles away from the shops, restaurants, bars and boutiques at City Centre and Memorial City Mall. This prime location also offers direct access to Terry Hershey Park as well as easy commutes via the Sam Houston Tollway, I-10, I-69 and public transit. Each Westchase apartment includes spacious kitchens with stainless appliances, wood-style flooring (in first floor units), and granite countertops, as well as garden tubs and full-size washers and dryers. Relax on your own private patio in the center of everything Houston has to ...