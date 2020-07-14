Amenities
Welcome to Briar Court Apartments, a beautiful place to call home! Our property features lush manicured landscaping in a quiet, peaceful environment. You will enjoy spacious living in a calm, tranquil environment. This gated community is professionally managed by excellent office and maintenance personnel. We cater to your every need. Senior housing available. Briar Court offers one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes. Newly renovated floorplans offer the finest in Houston living. All new interior appliance packages and mirrored accent walls are just a few of the amenities you will enjoy. New laminate wood or ceramic tile flooring is now available. You are invited to call the leasing office for more information on your new home at Briar Court Apartments.