Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Briar Court

11250 Briar Forest Dr ·
Location

11250 Briar Forest Dr, Houston, TX 77042
Briarforest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 155 · Avail. now

$1,216

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1177 sqft

Unit 176 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1177 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Briar Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
guest parking
online portal
Welcome to Briar Court Apartments, a beautiful place to call home! Our property features lush manicured landscaping in a quiet, peaceful environment. You will enjoy spacious living in a calm, tranquil environment. This gated community is professionally managed by excellent office and maintenance personnel. We cater to your every need. Senior housing available. Briar Court offers one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes. Newly renovated floorplans offer the finest in Houston living. All new interior appliance packages and mirrored accent walls are just a few of the amenities you will enjoy. New laminate wood or ceramic tile flooring is now available. You are invited to call the leasing office for more information on your new home at Briar Court Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 & 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 single and $65 couple
Deposit: $150
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $10
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $10
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Briar Court have any available units?
Briar Court has 9 units available starting at $1,216 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Briar Court have?
Some of Briar Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Briar Court currently offering any rent specials?
Briar Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Briar Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Briar Court is pet friendly.
Does Briar Court offer parking?
Yes, Briar Court offers parking.
Does Briar Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Briar Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Briar Court have a pool?
Yes, Briar Court has a pool.
Does Briar Court have accessible units?
Yes, Briar Court has accessible units.
Does Briar Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Briar Court has units with dishwashers.
