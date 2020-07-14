Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center guest parking online portal

Welcome to Briar Court Apartments, a beautiful place to call home! Our property features lush manicured landscaping in a quiet, peaceful environment. You will enjoy spacious living in a calm, tranquil environment. This gated community is professionally managed by excellent office and maintenance personnel. We cater to your every need. Senior housing available. Briar Court offers one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes. Newly renovated floorplans offer the finest in Houston living. All new interior appliance packages and mirrored accent walls are just a few of the amenities you will enjoy. New laminate wood or ceramic tile flooring is now available. You are invited to call the leasing office for more information on your new home at Briar Court Apartments.