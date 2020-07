Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge courtyard internet cafe dog park gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed garage parking bike storage car charging coffee bar conference room dog grooming area fire pit nest technology smoke-free community yoga

ALEXAN LOWER HEIGHTS offers a decidedly modern and convenient apartment community. Located south of Houston’s historic Heights neighborhood and just minutes from downtown, you’ll find yourself in the center of almost everything Houston has to offer. Amenity-rich living spaces with carefully considered contemporary finishes allow you to live, work and play in style, deep inside the loop.