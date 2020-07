Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym internet access sauna cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage business center conference room guest parking media room

Find all the elements of your ideal urban lifestyle at Three Thousand Sage. With fresh design and luxurious features, our resort-style community creates a distinctive setting for your everyday life. We're situated at an enviable address right by The Galleria, within easy walking distance to hundreds of restaurants, shops and services. You'll love living in this dynamic neighborhood, with all the excitement of city life right at your fingertips.