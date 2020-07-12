Apartment List
38 Apartments for rent in Brownsville, TX with parking

38 Apartments for rent in Brownsville, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brownsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ...
Verified

1 of 30

5 Units Available
5 Units Available
La Mansion Del Paso
2700 FM 802, Brownsville, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1326 sqft
Located near Interstate 69E and Portway Acres Park. Pet-friendly apartments feature relaxing community amenities, including a resort-style swimming pool and walking trails. Convenient apartment unit features include air conditioning, ceiling fans and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 5

13 Units Available
13 Units Available
Las Palmas Apartments
4200 Las Palmas Cir, Brownsville, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1033 sqft
Welcome home to Las Palmas Apartment Homes, where youll find comfort and convenience in the heart of Brownsville, Texas.

1 of 22

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2901 CENTRAL BLVD.
2901 Central Boulevard, Brownsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1175 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED! Beautiful new floors, freshly painted, great location! Upstairs unit... 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, with assigned parking right in front. Lease includes water, use of the Pool and Common Areas. Unit is in front of the pool.

1 of 20

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
205 CALLE AMISTOSA
205 Calle Amistosa, Brownsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1012 sqft
NICE AND SPACIOUS RECENTLY COMPLETELY REMODELED CONDO, GRANITE COUNTERS, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER, NEW AC UNIT, PERFECT FOR A YOUNG FAMILY, RETIRED COUPLE OR STUDENTS, COVERED PARKING SPACE.

1 of 18

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3096 WEST LAKE AVE.
3096 West Lake Avenue, Brownsville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3054 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM BUILT HOME ! It features 4 bedrooms with full bathrooms, plus maid's room, 2 half bathrooms, 2 car garage, granite counter tops and tile flooring throughout, amazing open floor plan with an abundance of natural lighting,

1 of 7

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2100 W San Marcelo Blvd
2100 San Marcelo Boulevard, Brownsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1118 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED - Includes all utilities, and wireless Internet - All TVs have a Roku or are Smart Weekly or Monthly - More than 1100 sqft of living area - All tile (NO carpet) - Ceiling fans in every bedroom - Garage for 2 cars with automatic

1 of 29

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1909 Miramar
1909 Miramar Drive, Brownsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1260 sqft
Totally remodeled THIS YEAR private townhome with covered parking, with private fenced back area, covered patio, & storage building.

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2390 Central Blvd. - J
2390 Central Boulevard, Brownsville, TX
Studio
$780
642 sqft
This office is in a great location it features an open floor plan 1 office with access to the courtyard, tile flooring throughout, bathroom, and 2 storage closets.

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3177 MICHAELWOOD DR.
3177 Michaelwood Drive, Brownsville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1530 sqft
4 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHS 2 CAR GARAGE TILE FLOORS GRANITE TOPS

1 of 13

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2360 Central Blvd. - 2360
2360 Central Blvd, Brownsville, TX
Studio
$2,600
2035 sqft
This 2-story unit features, first-floor large reception desk and area, 2 offices, handicap bathroom, large open space leads to second-floor that features carpet flooring, open space leads to 4 private offices, bathroom, and storage closet.

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
862 W. Price Rd.
862 W Price Rd, Brownsville, TX
Studio
$800
650 sqft
This office is in a great location it features 2 offices with one having access to the courtyard, carpet flooring throughout, bathroom, reception with storage closet.
Results within 1 mile of Brownsville

1 of 30

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
809 BALBOA AVE.
809 Avenida Balboa, Rancho Viejo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2850 sqft
BEAUTIFUL VILLA in exclusive Golf Resort of Rancho Viejo with great curb appeal. This stucco beauty with Spanish tile roof has two concrete driveways and two car garage.

1 of 3

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
601 West 8th Street
601 West 8th Street, Los Fresnos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
865 sqft
2025 Old Port Isabel Rd. Brownsville, Texas. Between Coffeeport and 802.
Results within 5 miles of Brownsville

1 of 36

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3 Harbor Town
3 Harbor Town, Laguna Vista, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1736 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Adventure & Fun is easy! Play golf, ride our bikes, Kayak or go fishing on our boat (if available) and enjoy a view of beautiful sunrises and the Laguna Madre. Great place for business professionals as well as vacationers.

1 of 21

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
10 Golf House Rd.
10 Golf House Road, Laguna Vista, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1390 sqft
This charming 3 bedroom/2 bath corner townhouse is situated lakefront, making it the perfect location to unwind for the day! Enjoy the beautiful sunsets from the enclosed private patio or living and kitchen area.

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
5300 Escondido Pass
5300 Escondia Drive, Laureles, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1587 sqft
beautiful courtyard home with a detached garage that opens both.

1 of 25

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
101 Maxan St.
101 East Maxan Street, Port Isabel, TX
Studio
$1,100
2136 sqft
This building is for rent as well as for sale. It is sitting on a 25 ft by 120 ft lot with 2136 sq. ft of AC area 120 ft of open porch area and 720 ft of concrete drive.

1 of 27

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
602 North Shore
602 North Shore Drive, Port Isabel, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2536 sqft
Spanish Style Home steps away from our famous Port Isabel Townsite w/tours and waterfront restaurants, grocery stores, free shuttle service, and much more to entertain and shop for antiques, retro gifts at coastal stores and market days, and of

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
20 Augusta West
20 Augusta W, Laguna Vista, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1015 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND QUIET SUBDIVISION ON THE GOLF COURSE, 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE FULLY FURNISHED READY FOR A LONG TERM RENTAL. EASY TO SHOW $1300 PLUS ELECTRIC AND $1300 DEPOSIT
Results within 10 miles of Brownsville
Verified

1 of 35

8 Units Available
8 Units Available
Valor at Harlingen
902 S Palm Court Dr, Harlingen, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near I-2 and I-69E. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all with high ceilings, walk-in closets, patio/balconies and granite-like countertops. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and Internet cafe. Parking available for a fee.
Verified

1 of 8

15 Units Available
15 Units Available
Reata Apartments
3102 Haine Dr, Harlingen, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1010 sqft
Welcome home to Reata Apartment Homes in Harlingen, Texas. We are conveniently located near state highways for a smooth commute to Corpus Christi, Brownsville and up the Rio Grande Valley.
Verified

1 of 20

4 Units Available
4 Units Available
Cornerstone
2115 E Vinson Ave, Harlingen, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
1137 sqft
Cornerstone Apartments has an ideal location on the north side of Harlingen, where casual elegance and comfort meet. Cornerstone offers quality living for those who prefer to relax quietly and those with an active lifestyle.

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
921 E Sul Ross Ave
921 East Sul Ross Avenue, Harlingen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$875
Lovely older home newly remodled with new tile throughout, accent architectural wall, all new double paned windows, new AC and plumbing as well. For more information please contact 956-423-4444 ext 103 (RLNE5198514)

1 of 13

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1618 Adkins Dr
1618 Adkins Dr, Harlingen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$625
1000 sqft
. Great location and covered parking. New tile throughout and updated walk in shower. Freshly painted inside and out and large backyard area. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2523628)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Brownsville, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brownsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

