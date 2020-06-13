Apartment List
53 Apartments for rent in Alton, TX with balcony

Alton
1 Unit Available
311 N Buena Vista Street
311 Buenavista Street, Alton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2574 sqft
One of a kind custom built home....Absolutely Stunning! Featuring open concept,. 4 large Bedrooms and 3 and 1/2 Bathrooms. The kitchen has granite with custom wooden cabinetry, upgraded lighting fixtures that are found throughout the home.

Alton
1 Unit Available
2606 Eisenhower Avenue
2606 E Eisenhower Ave, Alton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$825
1020 sqft
Beautiful new construction apartments, Quartz countertops threw out, Washer, dryer, refrigerator and stove included! Patio area for entertainment! security alarm system, led lighting.
1 Unit Available
4509 Ensenada Ave
4509 Ensenada Ave, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3840 sqft
Your dream new home is ready for you! Luxury designed contemporary with a lot of upgrades home in the city of McAllen. Kitchen chef's dream with a huge kitchen island, nice backsplash plenty of white cabinets, and very spacious walk-in pantry.
1 Unit Available
6113 N 8th Street
6113 North 8th Street, McAllen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,930
2344 sqft
Whether you are starting a family or want to cozy up to a warm home after a long day of work, this is the accommodation you are looking for! The luxurious four-bedroom apartment will snuggle you up throughout the night and the fresh paint and

Mission
1 Unit Available
1903 E 21st Street
1903 East 21st Street, Mission, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1768 sqft
Very nice and cozy home, with a split floor plan, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large family area and covered patio. Sharyland schools.

1 Unit Available
1200 Sandpiper Avenue
1200 Sandpiper Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
842 sqft
Brand new apartment, excellent location in the North McAllen area, near schools, walking distance to shopping areas like Target, Heb, Sam's, Starbucks chain restaurants, etc.

1 Unit Available
3619 N 41st Lane
3619 North 41st Lane, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1264 sqft
Three Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Tile Floors in Living Areas and Wood Laminate in Bedrooms. Blinds Throughout.

Mission
1 Unit Available
2316 E 20th Street
2316 East 20th Street, Mission, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1422 sqft
Beautifully renovated, spacious, and clean home directly across the street from Bannworth Park! You'll love the home's location in a quiet, established neighborhood and in SHARYLAND ISD.

1 Unit Available
1806 Rice Ave
1806 Rice Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
1806 Rice Ave Available 07/01/20 3Bed/2Bath in Upscale neighborhood ( 23rd & Freddy Gonzalez ) - Rent: $1,6500.0 Deposit: $1,650.00 Video Tour: https://youtu.be/xmcU98nrXmw Upscale 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Mcallen Texas.

1 Unit Available
2920 N 51st st
2920 North 51st Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1572 sqft
2920 N 51st st Available 07/01/20 3 Bed/2 Bath Townhome in Mcallen TX Now Available! - Walk Through Tour: https://www.youtube.

Mission
1 Unit Available
3200 Anita St Apt 1
3200 Anita Street, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$620
1100 sqft
MOVE IN WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!!! Move into these SUPER SPACIOUS units today with modern kitchen cabinets and layout this unit will make you feel at home!!These townhouses have an open concept downstairs for all and any decor! Upstairs has an amazing

1 Unit Available
1401 W. Dove Avenue - 62
1401 Dove Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
796 sqft
Welcome to north McAllen, the flourishing side of our city. We welcome you to visit our newly remodeled apartments. We are under new ownership and management. Surrounded by important streets such as 10th St, Dove Avenue, Bicentennial/2nd St.

1 Unit Available
2016 Queens Ave
2016 Queens Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1508 sqft
2016 Queens Ave Available 07/01/20 2Bed/2Bath w Office, Upscale Community ( Trenton & 23rd ) - Walk Through Tour: https://youtu.be/IJUMQ0tO0jQ Rent: $1500.00 Deposit: $1500.

1 Unit Available
7025 North 3rd Street
7025 North 3rd Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1914 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, MODERN AND LUXURIOUSLY COVETED TOWN HOMES READY FOR TENANCY! PROPERTY FEATURES 3 CARPETED BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS UPSTAIRS ALONG WITH A HALF BATH DOWNSTAIRS. MASTER SUITE HAS A BALCONY TO ENJOY RELAXING EVENINGS.

1 Unit Available
7021 North 3rd Street
7021 North 3rd Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1914 sqft
GRANITE COUNTERS, TILE THROUGHOUT LIVING AREAS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES INCLUDED, WASHER/DRYER UNITS INCLUDED, DOUBLE CAR GARAGE. PRIVATELY GATED AND NEXT TO RUNNING TRAILS ON 2ND STREET, MINUTES FROM SHOPPING, EXPRESSWAY, DINING, ETC.

1 Unit Available
7029 North 3rd Street
7029 North 3rd Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1914 sqft
GRANITE COUNTERS, TILE THROUGHOUT LIVING AREAS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES INCLUDED, WASHER/DRYER UNITS INCLUDED, DOUBLE CAR GARAGE. PRIVATELY GATED AND NEXT TO RUNNING TRAILS ON 2ND STREET, MINUTES FROM SHOPPING, EXPRESSWAY, DINING, ETC.
$
Mission
17 Units Available
Las Misiones
3807 Plantation Blvd, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1359 sqft
Designer finishes throughout this community. Minutes from Sharyland Schools and the parks. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, beautiful landscaping and a playground. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and cathedral ceilings.
9 Units Available
The Plantation Apartments
4405 S Shary Rd, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1443 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
27 Units Available
Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1033 sqft
Welcome home to Rincon Apartment Homes in McAllen, Texas. A quaint residential neighborhood, centrally located near major shopping centers, local businesses and popular restaurants.
53 Units Available
Devon Place
4122 Rhonda Drive, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Opening in December 2019, Devon Place in Edinburg, TX, will offer one, two, and three bedroom Apartment Homes for rent. For luxury living in charming Edinburg, look no further than our sparkling new community.
Mission
8 Units Available
Plantation Phase II
4405 South Shary Road, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1443 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
8 Units Available
The Residence at Edinburg
4590 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1206 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
3 Units Available
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1070 sqft
Luxury living has a new address in McAllen, TX. Mirabella Apartments provide you with the best features in town.
Mission
7 Units Available
The Reserve at Cimarron
2417 Colorado St, Mission, TX
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1269 sqft
The Reserve at Cimarron offers a premier address for the best luxury apartments in Mission, TX. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans have been specially designed to provide you with the maximum amount of space and comfort.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Alton, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Alton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

