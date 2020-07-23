16 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Alton, TX

AL
Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Alton offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 be... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Alton
3206 Hillcrest Dr 2
3206 Hill Crest Dr, Alton, TX
1 Bedroom
$530
650 sqft
MOVE IN TODAY WITH ONLY RENT!!!!! - Property Id: 323587 Located on Mile 2 a building away from the corner off Hill Crest Dr., these apartments are close to a wide variety of stores and restaurants off Griffin Parkway, Conway and La Homa.
Results within 5 miles of Alton

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
2 Units Available
Mission
3206 Hill Crest Dr
3206 Hill Crest Drive, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$530
VERY NICE YET AFFORDABLE APARTMENT!! 3200 Hill Crest Mission TX This two story building is located on the very corner of Hill Crest Dr. and Mile 2! Enjoy an open floor concept gives you endless possibilities with what to do with the space.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mission
2010 Miroslava Ave Apt 10
2010 Miroslava Avenue, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$530
MOVE IN TODAY!! Located on Mile 2 and almost at the corner of Hill Crest Dr., these apartments are close to a wide variety of stores and restaurants off of Pecan (Griffin Parkway), Conway and La Homa. Possibly zoned for Lloyd M.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
4712 N12 Street
4712 N 12th St, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
695 sqft
up town McAllen, lots of restaurants, great social life .

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
4717 N 11th St
4717 N 11th St, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
660 sqft
$675 - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment In Mc Allen With Great Amenities, Great location lots of Restaurants and shop , Good place to look for employment in the area .
Results within 10 miles of Alton
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
19 Units Available
Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
679 sqft
Welcome home to Rincon Apartment Homes in McAllen, Texas. A quaint residential neighborhood, centrally located near major shopping centers, local businesses and popular restaurants.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
42 Units Available
Chaparral Village
Devon Place
4122 Rhonda Drive, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
722 sqft
Opening in December 2019, Devon Place in Edinburg, TX, will offer one, two, and three bedroom Apartment Homes for rent. For luxury living in charming Edinburg, look no further than our sparkling new community.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:43 AM
10 Units Available
Mission
Plantation Phase II
4405 South Shary Road, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
683 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:06 AM
11 Units Available
The Plantation Apartments
4405 S Shary Rd, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
683 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:15 AM
7 Units Available
The Residence at Edinburg
4590 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
654 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Jackson Place
1701 West Sioux Road, Pharr, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
753 sqft
Jackson Place Apartments, Rio Grande Valley's newest and most sought after address! With our GREAT location, you'll enjoy being minutes away from the best shopping and dining in the area! Jackson Place boasts spacious and cutting edge 1, 2 and 3

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
La Paloma
1601 W Jackson Ave
1601 Jackson Avenue, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
800 sqft
MOVE IN WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!! 1601 W JACKSON AVE MCALLEN , TX  78501 Move in today! This home is located near multiple shopping centers, restaurants, and ,more! This house is 800 SqFt and has a paved, fenced driveway for your convenience.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
3413 N Mc Coll Rd
3413 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
650 sqft
Contact info: Samuel | La Tierra Santa | 956-438-3763 $150 off first month La Tierra Santa Apartments 3413 N Mccoll Rd, Mcallen, TX 78501 $595/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1991 Sq Footage: 650 sqft.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
1001-A Sal Street Rd.
1001 N Sal St, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$520
766 sqft
All Applications Can Only Be Found On Our Website: www.paramountpropertiesmry.

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
911 South Closner Boulevard - 8
911 South Closner Boulevard, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$535
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 911 South Closner Boulevard - 8 in Edinburg. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
814 South 17 1/2 Street
814 S 17th 1/2 St, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$575
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 814 South 17 1/2 Street in McAllen. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Alton, TX

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Alton offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Alton, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

