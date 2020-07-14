All apartments in Knoxville
Walker Springs
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 PM

Walker Springs

Open Now until 6pm
721 Walker Springs Rd · (865) 234-4005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

721 Walker Springs Rd, Knoxville, TN 37923

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit G-4 · Avail. Sep 7

$839

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit H-5 · Avail. Aug 14

$819

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Walker Springs.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Walker Springs Apartments is located at 721 Walker Springs Road Knoxville, TN and is managed by Freeman Webb Company Realtors, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Walker Springs Apartments offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 800 to 1400 sq.ft. Amenities include Laundry Facilities, Off Street Parking and more. Property is located in the 37923 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office at and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Walker Springs have any available units?
Walker Springs has 2 units available starting at $819 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does Walker Springs have?
Some of Walker Springs's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Walker Springs currently offering any rent specials?
Walker Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Walker Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, Walker Springs is pet friendly.
Does Walker Springs offer parking?
Yes, Walker Springs offers parking.
Does Walker Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, Walker Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Walker Springs have a pool?
Yes, Walker Springs has a pool.
Does Walker Springs have accessible units?
No, Walker Springs does not have accessible units.
Does Walker Springs have units with dishwashers?
No, Walker Springs does not have units with dishwashers.
