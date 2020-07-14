Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments hot tub internet access online portal

Walker Springs Apartments is located at 721 Walker Springs Road Knoxville, TN and is managed by Freeman Webb Company Realtors, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Walker Springs Apartments offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 800 to 1400 sq.ft. Amenities include Laundry Facilities, Off Street Parking and more. Property is located in the 37923 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office at and we will get back to you as soon as possible.