Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

18 Apartments for rent in Kingsport, TN with parking

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
8 Units Available
Downtown Kingsport
Town Park Lofts
455 W Sullivan St, Kingsport, TN
1 Bedroom
$835
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Town Park Lofts Apartments! As a resident, you'll enjoy modern interior design in our one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with an extensive selection of unparalleled amenities.

1 of 62

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Chesterfield Place
261 Chesterfield Dr.
261 Chesterfield Drive, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
3819 sqft
261 Chesterfield Dr. Kingsport, TN 37663 - Are you looking for a wonderful two-story brick home with 3 spacious bedrooms, 3.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
2132 Memorial Court
2132 Memorial Court, Kingsport, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
3238 sqft
2132 Memorial Court Kingsport, TN 37664 - Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath brick two story home in a great city location. Hardwood floors throughout. Nice kitchen with stainless appliances, tile flooring.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2233 Pendragon Road
2233 Pendragon Road, Kingsport, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
3100 sqft
2233 Pendragon Road Kingsport, TN 37660 - This beauty is grand! Situated in the established Ridgefields subdivision with a golf course view! The home comes complete with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms – with around 3,000 Sq. Ft.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2010 Timbers Edge Court
2010 Timbers Edge Ct, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2541 sqft
2010 Timbers Edge Court Kingsport, TN 37660 - Have you been searching for a rental located near downtown Kingsport? Look no further! This spacious 3-bedroom, 2 bath all brick Condo is situated near Indian Path Hospital & less than a ten-minute

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
124 Bloomingdale Pike
124 Bloomingdale Pike, Kingsport, TN
1 Bedroom
$675
695 sqft
Built in 1969, BLOOMINGDALE TERRACE is an excellent Apartment Community featuring 80 one, two and three bedroom units averaging approximately 1009 square feet. It consists of 9 buildings, with brick and frame exterior setting on 8.3 acres.

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D
1585 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport, TN
2 Bedrooms
$825
1120 sqft
1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D Kingsport, TN 37664 - This 1st level condo at Fort Henry Arms is conveniently located in the heart of Kingsport if you like easy living this is the place for you! SO MANY AMENITIES water, trash, mowing ALL included in

1 of 9

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
1733 Jefferson Avenue
1733 Jefferson Avenue, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$795
1234 sqft
1733 Jefferson Avenue Available 11/01/19 1733 Jefferson Avenue Kingsport, TN 37664 - This remodeled cottage is in move in condition. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Has all Kitchen appliances. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookup.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1110 Wateree Street
1110 Wateree Street, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1110 Wateree Street Kingsport, TN 37660 - Beautiful home with charm and character for rent! Great location downtown in a desirable neighborhood. Hardwood through out the home.
Results within 1 mile of Kingsport

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
549 North Holston River Road, Apt B
549 N Holston River Dr, Sullivan County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$725
1150 sqft
549 North Holston River Road, Apt B Kingsport, TN 37660 - This two bedroom townhome apartment has all neutral colors, neutral carpet and laminate floors in bath and kitchen. The kitchen has stove, dishwasher and refrigerator with w/d hook ups .
Results within 5 miles of Kingsport

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Jones Rd.
107 Jones Road, Hawkins County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2016 sqft
Very spacious & nice, 4br, 2ba ranch home - Please read entire ad for answers to your questions as most details and questions are answered within. Smaller pets considered on case by case basis. Nice one level, 4br, 2ba home in a great location.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
111 E Lane Street
111 Lane Street, Church Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1352 sqft
111 E Lane Street Church Hill, TN 37642 - Great location in the heart of Church Hill. Large home with 4 or possible 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. 10 minutes to downtown Kingsport & Interstate I-26. Large yard. Wood/Laminate floors throughout the home.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
672 Lakeside Dock Drive
672 Lakeside Dock Drive, Sullivan County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1632 sqft
672 Lakeside Dock Drive Kingsport, TN 37663 - Great Rental – Either Unfurnished or Fully Furnished – Lake Front – Extremely beautiful view of the lake and shoreline. This property has that natural simple feeling…a cozy place to call home.

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
816 Hamilton Road
816 Hamilton Rd, Sullivan County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3322 sqft
816 Hamilton Road Blountville, TN 37617 - This custom built rental is spacious with 2 master suites! Immediate access to Boone Lake and HOA dock. Stone fireplace, custom cabinets, granite counters.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
411 Oak Grove Rd., #12
411 Oak Grove Rd, Oak Grove, TN
2 Bedrooms
$600
411 Oak Grove Rd., #12 Gray, TN 37615 - Between Johnson City and Kingsport this two bedroom, one bath duplex makes it a very convenient location to both cities. Features a large garage with room for extra storage.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
145 Pine Crest
145 Pinecrest Rd, Hawkins County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1656 sqft
145 Pine Crest, Church Hill TN 37642 - 145 Pinecrest in Church Hill is a 1656 sq ft, split foyer with one car drive under garage. Three bedrooms, two baths, updated kitchen and it's right off of Carters Valley Road.
Results within 10 miles of Kingsport
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
31 Units Available
Knob Creek Historic District
Haven at Knob Creek
1185 W Mountain View Rd, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$799
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a gym, a sand volleyball court and an outdoor fireplace, this apartment community is near I-26, shopping and East Tennessee State University. Apartment homes feature detached garages, gourmet kitchens, and nine-foot ceilings.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
601 W Mountain View Rd Unit 103
601 W Mountain View Rd, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1444 sqft
This beautiful unit features a spacious living room with nine foot ceilings, crown molding, and kitchen with Stainless steel appliances. There is a back deck right off the dining room. The main level has a half bathroom with laundry.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Kingsport, TN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kingsport apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

