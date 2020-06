Amenities

1025 Riverside - This cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home offers CH/A, Washer/Dryer Hook ups, and fenced in back yard. Located in the Jackson Elementary, Lincoln Heights MS, and Dobyns Bennett HS district. Rent is $780 per month with a $780 Security Deposit. Pets accepted with approval and $200 Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet. There is a $22 Non-refundable Application Fee per Adult for a National Background and Credit Check, application available on our website 423rentals.com.



