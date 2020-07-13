/
pet friendly apartments
22 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Box Elder, SD
1 Unit Available
304 Grandeur Lane
304 Grandeur Lane, Box Elder, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2244 sqft
304 Grandeur Lane Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020 - This updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home boasts tons of updates and new fixtures. The owners have recently painted and installed new lighting fixtures throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Box Elder
1 Unit Available
350 Spirit Dr
350 Spirit Dr, Meade County, SD
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1632 sqft
New 2 Bed, 2 Bath Townhome for Rent - Brand New, spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage townhome just outside Ellsworth Air Force Base main gate. Walking distance to area schools. Minutes from I-90.
Results within 5 miles of Box Elder
11 Units Available
Homestead Garden
4801 Homestead St, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1332 sqft
Homestead Garden Apartments offers spacious, comfortable living at a competitive price.
1 Unit Available
1220 Summerfield Dr
1220 Summerfield Drive, Rapid City, SD
Studio
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
Single Family Home in Rapid Valley - This Rapid Valley home is easy to fall in love with.
1 Unit Available
2119 Rena
2119 Rena Pl, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available May 2019 - Looking for a nice house in a quite neighborhood? This 3 bedroom house is nestled in the south side of Rapid City near parks, schools, shopping, and downtown.
1 Unit Available
2218 Hoefer Ave
2218 Hoefer Avenue, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
One Level Living - 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, living room and a family room all on one level. One car garage with a big fenced back yard. Hardwood floors, separate laundry room and a cute covered porch in front. Close to Robbinsdale Schools and Park.
1 Unit Available
407 E Madison St
407 East Madison Street, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
2 Bedroom House for Rent - Very cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom HOUSE for rent. Fenced yard, shed, new paint. Washer and Dryer in unit, No smoking, Pets welcome with references and deposit. $825 rent + deposit and utilities.
1 Unit Available
34 Melano St
34 Melano Street, Pennington County, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1740 sqft
**APPLICATION PENDING** 4 BEDROOM | 2 BATH | GARAGE | SPLIT LEVEL HOUSE - This 1,740 Sq. Ft., split level home was built in 2010 and is located North of Lowe's in Rapid City.
Results within 10 miles of Box Elder
4 Units Available
Alps Park
1800 Shaver St, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,110
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Beautiful community located in Rapid City. Impressive views of the Black Hills and slopes. On-site amenities include fitness center, community room and sauna. Balconies or patios, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers.
13 Units Available
Pointe West
3945 Pointe West Pl, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$805
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
842 sqft
Canyon Lake Park and the Jackson Disc Golf Course provide residents an easy escape. Community amenities include a swimming pool, hot tub, and on-site laundry. Units have free utilities, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
15 Units Available
Canyon Lake
3741 Canyon Lake Dr, Rapid City, SD
Studio
1 Bedroom
$730
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
700 sqft
Canyon Lake Apartments are one of Rapid City's premier apartment communities. Our industry-leading amenities will help you settle in easily.
5 Units Available
Silver Springs
501 City Springs Road, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$930
880 sqft
Silver Spring Condominiums, located in one of the premier areas of Rapid City, is a modern living area on the edge of nature. Each unit is carpeted, outfitted with neutral classic decor and comes with stacked washer & dryer and dishwasher.
9 Units Available
Country Bluff Apartments
3638 5th St, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$775
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
874 sqft
Just minutes from downtown Rapid City, Ellsworth Air Force Base, and Rapid City Regional Hospital. Community offers maintenance, BBQs, garage, and business center. Units feature air conditioning, microwave, walk in closets, and patio or balcony.
6 Units Available
Pines at Rapid City
4924 Shelby Ave., Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,132
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Pines at Rapid is a new 124-apartment community located in the "Gateway to the Black Hills" in Rapid City, South Dakota.
12 Units Available
Prairie Tree
4010 Elm Ave, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$895
844 sqft
Leafy residential community with spacious apartments, a short walk from Centennial Park. Units have air conditioning and garbage disposals. On-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Cable television included.
6 Units Available
Candlewood Apartments
4404 Candlewood Pl, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$774
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
915 sqft
Great location close to Baken Shopping Center, banks, and restaurants. Units include dishwasher, patio or balcony, and carpet. Community offers access to business center, tennis court, pool, and on-site laundry.
1 Unit Available
1227 South Street
1227 South Street, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
WestBlvd Area - 2 BR, 1 Bath Duplex Apartment, Main Level - Charming & Clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath, main level apartment with 1stall oversized garage. Beautiful views in the West Blvd area. 850 SF living space. Shared laundry on lower level.
1 Unit Available
1639 Evergreen Dr.
1639 Evergreen Drive, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
885 sqft
1639 Evergreen Dr. Available 08/14/20 one level living 3 bedroom, 1 bath - All on one level, very cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage ready to move in. Close to schools, parks and shopping. Pet friendly with reference and deposit.
1 Unit Available
3510 Maple Ave
3510 Maple Avenue, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
3510 Maple Ave Available 07/15/20 Southside Home Available - This quiet southside home is perfect for any rental. Featuring three bedrooms, one bath, a nice sized kitchen, one stall garage and a large fenced yard you are sure to love this gem.
1 Unit Available
220 Columbus Street
220 Columbus Street, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$955
1300 sqft
MOVE-IN TODAY WITH RENT PAID TO AUGUST 1, 2020 FOR $1450 $495 RENT PRORATED FOR 1/2 MONTH.WITH 12 MONTH LEASE-$955 DEPOSIT. ALSO AVAILABLE 6 MONTH LEASE AT $1025 MONTH PLUS $1025 DEPOSIT $525 PRORATED FOR 1/2 MONTH.
1 Unit Available
420 Columbus St.
420 Columbus Street, Rapid City, SD
5 Bedrooms
$900
1157 sqft
Available Summer 2020 - Spacious floor plan that is conveniently located close to the downtown area. Tenants pay gas and electric; water, sewer and garbage are provided. Security deposit is equal to first month's rent.
1 Unit Available
2805 W Flormann St
2805 West Flormann Street, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1092 sqft
2805 W Flormann St Available 08/05/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home for Rent - One Level Living, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage with extra 2 Car Garage/Shed in back yard. Hardwood Floors, Fenced Backyard well maintained home.