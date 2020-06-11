296 Wyoming Avenue - 1st Fl #3

Amenities
1BR 1BA, Cozy/Clean Apt 1st Flr in Professionally Managed Bldg. Includes water, Wyoming, Available Now!
Features: Living room, Eat-In-Kitchen. Nice sized 1 bedroom with closet. Including Water. Street Parking. Pets Negotiable. One month Rent and One month Security to move in, Available Now. Call: 570-704-3770 to schedule an online viewing link to the property.
Presented by Landmark Management Services Inc. LID#RB066772
Disclaimer: The information provided is to be the best of our knowledge. We are not responsible for any misprints or errors.
Tenant to pay: Electric (heat, hot water, cooking), Trash.
Owner to Pay: Water, Sewer, Lawn Care, Snow Removal.
Parking: on Street Parking