Wyoming, PA
296 Wyoming Avenue - 1st Fl #3
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

296 Wyoming Avenue - 1st Fl #3

296 Wyoming Ave · (570) 704-3770
Location

296 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming, PA 18644

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1BR 1BA, Cozy/Clean Apt 1st Flr in Professionally Managed Bldg. Includes water, Wyoming, Available Now!

Features: Living room, Eat-In-Kitchen. Nice sized 1 bedroom with closet. Including Water. Street Parking. Pets Negotiable. One month Rent and One month Security to move in, Available Now. Call: 570-704-3770 to schedule an online viewing link to the property.

Presented by Landmark Management Services Inc. LID#RB066772

Disclaimer: The information provided is to be the best of our knowledge. We are not responsible for any misprints or errors.
Tenant to pay: Electric (heat, hot water, cooking), Trash.
Owner to Pay: Water, Sewer, Lawn Care, Snow Removal.

Parking: on Street Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 296 Wyoming Avenue - 1st Fl #3 have any available units?
296 Wyoming Avenue - 1st Fl #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wyoming, PA.
What amenities does 296 Wyoming Avenue - 1st Fl #3 have?
Some of 296 Wyoming Avenue - 1st Fl #3's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 296 Wyoming Avenue - 1st Fl #3 currently offering any rent specials?
296 Wyoming Avenue - 1st Fl #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 296 Wyoming Avenue - 1st Fl #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 296 Wyoming Avenue - 1st Fl #3 is pet friendly.
Does 296 Wyoming Avenue - 1st Fl #3 offer parking?
Yes, 296 Wyoming Avenue - 1st Fl #3 does offer parking.
Does 296 Wyoming Avenue - 1st Fl #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 296 Wyoming Avenue - 1st Fl #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 296 Wyoming Avenue - 1st Fl #3 have a pool?
No, 296 Wyoming Avenue - 1st Fl #3 does not have a pool.
Does 296 Wyoming Avenue - 1st Fl #3 have accessible units?
No, 296 Wyoming Avenue - 1st Fl #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 296 Wyoming Avenue - 1st Fl #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 296 Wyoming Avenue - 1st Fl #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 296 Wyoming Avenue - 1st Fl #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 296 Wyoming Avenue - 1st Fl #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
