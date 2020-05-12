22 Adrian Avenue

Amenities
Comfortable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex located in West View, just a 15 minute drive from downtown Pittsburgh. Hardwood flooring throughout the unit, kitchen features include wood cabinets, refrigerator, stove top, and dishwasher. Red brick exterior, front yard, and basement access. Landlord pays trash pick-up and landscaping. Apply today!
Appliances:
Refrigerator
Stove
Dishwasher
Tenant:
Gas
Electric
Water/Sewage
Landlord:
Trash Removal
Landscaping
*No Pets
*No Section 8
Contact us to schedule a showing.