22 Adrian Avenue
Last updated May 12 2020 at 5:38 PM

22 Adrian Avenue

22 Adrian Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1336577
Location

22 Adrian Avenue, West View, PA 15229

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Comfortable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex located in West View, just a 15 minute drive from downtown Pittsburgh. Hardwood flooring throughout the unit, kitchen features include wood cabinets, refrigerator, stove top, and dishwasher. Red brick exterior, front yard, and basement access. Landlord pays trash pick-up and landscaping. Apply today!

Appliances:
Refrigerator
Stove
Dishwasher

Tenant:
Gas
Electric
Water/Sewage

Landlord:
Trash Removal
Landscaping

*No Pets
*No Section 8
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Adrian Avenue have any available units?
22 Adrian Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West View, PA.
What amenities does 22 Adrian Avenue have?
Some of 22 Adrian Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Adrian Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
22 Adrian Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Adrian Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 22 Adrian Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West View.
Does 22 Adrian Avenue offer parking?
No, 22 Adrian Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 22 Adrian Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Adrian Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Adrian Avenue have a pool?
No, 22 Adrian Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 22 Adrian Avenue have accessible units?
No, 22 Adrian Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Adrian Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Adrian Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Adrian Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Adrian Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
