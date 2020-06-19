All apartments in West Pittston
321 Washington Street

321 Washington Street · (570) 491-8222
Location

321 Washington Street, West Pittston, PA 18643
West Pittston

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming house will be available in JULY!
This an updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath single house in West Pittston.

Features & Amenities:
° Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet storage
° New refrigerator, stove and dishwasher
° Two bedrooms with closets
° Living room
° Full master bath and 3/4 bath with shower stall
° Private yard in the rear
° Laundry hookups in the apartment
° Ceiling fans
° Pet friendly!
° LOTS of windows
° Quiet neighborhood
° Deck off rear

Utilities:
° WE PAY sewer, taxes.
° TENANT PAYS heat (oil), water, electric, cooking gas (propane), garbage

Application Process:
° We require a completed rental application including proof of income. There is no application fee. We routinely run a background check, there is no credit check!

Call today to schedule a tour!
Single house in West Pittston. Quiet, safe neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

